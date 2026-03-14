Griffins Home Game against Milwaukee Postponed

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins' home game tonight against the Milwaukee Admirals has been postponed due to unsafe ice conditions at Van Andel Arena. The game will be rescheduled for a to-be-determined date.

All tickets will be honored and further information regarding rescheduling or ticket options will be communicated directly to fans.







American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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