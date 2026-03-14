Admirals Game in Grand Rapids Postponed Tonight

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI- The Milwaukee Admirals game against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena scheduled for tonight has been postponed due to unsafe ice conditions.

More information on a make-up date for the game will be released when it becomes available.







American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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