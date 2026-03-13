Penguins Acquire Blake Bennett from Calgary

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have acquired forward Blake Bennett in a trade with the Calgary Wranglers in exchange for future considerations.

Bennett, 27, is in his third season of professional hockey. He has logged 180 ECHL games, all as a member of the Rapid City Rush.

This season, Bennett has notched 22 goals and 29 assists for 51 points. He ranked second on Rapid City in all three of those categories and topped the team with six power-play goals.

In his ECHL career, the native of Grand Island, New York has posted 171 points (85G-86A). Bennet also had a three-year collegiate career with American International College. He led the Yellow Jackets in goals and points in both his sophomore and junior campaigns, and he finished his time at AIC with 43 tallies, 29 assists and 72 points in 80 games.

Bennett will report to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate the Wheeling Nailers.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Mar. 13, against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting

Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can download the team's full slate of remaining games at 2025-26-WBS-Schedule.pdf.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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