Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners vs San Jose Barracuda
Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
March 13, 2026
Game 1: Saturday, Mar. 14 at 7 p.m. AZT, Tucson Arena
Game 2: Sunday, Mar. 15 at 4 p.m. AZT, Tucson Arena
Officials
Saturday - Referees: #59 Kyle Bauman, #83 Jordan Watt | Linespeople: #54 Anthony Caruso, #32 Robert Fay
Sunday - Referees: #48 Beau Halkidis, #83 Jordan Watt | Linespeople: #76 Gabe Lomen, #35 Andrew Leonardo
Broadcast Info
Saturday: Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey
Sunday: Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey
Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (25-23-9-0) will close out their four-game homestand with a two-game series against the San Jose Barracuda (35-16-2-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m. AZT and Sunday at 4 p.m. AZT at Tucson Arena.
Tucson enters the weekend looking to rebound after dropping the first two games of the homestand to the Henderson Silver Knights earlier this week, including a 7-6 overtime thriller in Wednesday's series finale.
Despite the setback, the Roadrunners earned a valuable point in the extra-time loss and will look to bank more points this weekend as they continue to push for a spot in the Pacific Division playoff race. Tucson currently sits just outside the postseason picture in eighth place, three points back of both Henderson and the San Diego Gulls, who hold the division's final two playoff spots in sixth and seventh.
San Jose enters the weekend in strong form and currently sits third in the Pacific Division, just two points behind the second-place Colorado Eagles. The Barracuda have won four straight games and eight of their last 10 contests.
The weekend series will conclude the season matchup between the clubs, marking the seventh and eighth meetings of the year. Tucson has had success against San Jose this season with a 3-1-2-0 record and has earned points in five of the first six meetings. The teams have split their two matchups at Tucson Arena so far.
THREE THINGS TO KNOW
BIG THINGS FROM BIGGIE
Cameron Hebig continues to pace the Roadrunners' offense and enters the weekend ranked second on the team in goals, assists and points with 18-27-45 in 53 games. The veteran forward is just two points shy of matching his career-high 47-point season set in 2024-25 and is also closing in on a major franchise milestone. Hebig sits two points away from tying Michael Bunting for first all-time in Roadrunners franchise history with 180 career points and needs nine assists to match Bunting's franchise record of 106. He is also on the precipice of the franchise's all-time points record after recording his team-leading 11th multi-point performance of the season with a goal and an assist against Henderson on Wednesday. Hebig has also enjoyed success against San Jose this year, leading Tucson in both goals and points in the season series with 5-3-8.
CAPTAIN CONTINUES TO COOK
Roadrunners captain Austin Poganski is coming off his first multi-goal game of the season and his 10th multi-point performance of the year-second-most on the team-after scoring twice against Henderson on Wednesday. His second tally marked a career-high 16th goal of the season, surpassing his previous mark of 15 set in 2024-25. Poganski now sits one point shy of matching last season's career-high 41-point campaign. He has been especially effective on home ice, scoring five goals in his last five games at Tucson Arena dating back to Jan. 21 vs. San Diego, and has recorded six points (2g, 4a) in his last seven games overall dating back to Feb. 28 at San Jose.
AGOZZINO DOING AGOZZINO THINGS
Poganski isn't the only captain heating up for Tucson. Assistant captain Andrew Agozzino is coming off his third three-point performance and second three-assist game of the season after recording a trio of helpers in Wednesday's game against the Silver Knights. The veteran forward enters the weekend closing in on several career milestones, sitting one point shy of 650 career points, two assists away from 375 career helpers and five power-play goals short of 100. Agozzino has also been producing consistently of late, recording five points (2g, 3a) in his last five games dating back to March 4 vs. Ontario.
NUMBERS TO KNOW:
21 - Tucson has been no stranger to overtime this season, playing in 21 extra-time games - the second-most in the AHL - including its last outing against the Silver Knights. The Roadrunners own a 12-0-9-0 record in those contests, including 11 victories in overtime (excluding shootouts), which leads the league, and 12 total wins in extra time, second only to the Cleveland Monsters (13).
Tucson and San Jose have gone to overtime twice against each other this season, with both games decided 4-3 in favor of the Barracuda - on Dec. 5 at Tech CU Arena and Jan. 17 at Tucson Arena.
WE'RE DOING IT LIVE
Both games this weekend will be streamed on AHLtv on FloHockey and broadcast on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Saturday's coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by James Mackey. Sunday's broadcast starts at 5:45 p.m. ahead of puck drop.
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