Wolves Falter against IceHogs, 4-1

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROCKFORD, IL -The Chicago Wolves made their final regular-season visit to Rockford on Friday night and fell to the IceHogs 4-1 at BMO Center.

Ryan Suzuki scored but the rest of the offense was stifled as the Wolves dropped their fourth game in a row. Rockford snapped a two-game losing skid in the 10th meeting of the season between the Central Division rivals.

The IceHogs found the scoreboard first on Martin Misiak's goal 6 minutes, 40 seconds into the opening period.

With time winding down in the first, the Wolves were awarded a power play and Suzuki cashed in with his 11th tally of the season. The veteran forward camped out alongside the right post and redirected a pass from Bradly Nadeau past Rockford netminder Drew Commesso. Suzuki's goal with:18 remaining in the period was assisted by Nadeau and Juuso Valimaki.

The only goal of the second period came off the stick of the IceHogs' Joey Anderson and Rockford held a 2-1 advantage heading into the third.

Midway through the third, Taige Harding's marker gave the IceHogs a two-goal lead they never relinquished.

Rem Pitlick capped the scoring for Rockford with an empty-netter in the waning moments.

Cayden Primeau (21 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Commesso (29 saves) earned the win for the IceHogs.

Chicago dropped to 28-15-6-6 on the season while Rockford stands at 21-32-3-2.

Up next: The Wolves host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday at Allstate Arena (5 p.m.).

##WEARETHEWOLVES







American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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