Syracuse Crunch Fall to Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-1

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Mitchell Chaffee scored the Crunch's only goal as the team moves to 35-19-3-1 on the season. They won the four-game season series against the Phantoms, 3-1-0-0.

Crunch goaltender Ryan Fanti turned aside 16-of-19 shots. Aleksei Kolosov earned the win stopping 39-of-40 shots in net for the Phantoms. Both teams converted on 1-of-2 power play opportunities.

The Phantoms opened scoring 2:32 into the game when Tucker Robertson beat Fanti on a breakaway. They doubled their lead with a power-play goal five minutes later. Phil Tomasino set up Brett Harrison for a one-timer from the right circle. The Crunch stole one back with a power-play goal of their own at the 15:57 mark. Matthew Peca sent the puck towards the left faceoff dot for Chaffee to score with a one-timer.

Lehigh Valley regained their two-goal lead halfway through the third period. Fanti made the initial save, but the puck dropped down into the crease for Lane Pederson to chip in. Jacob Gaucher added an empty-net goal in the final minute of play to secure a Phantoms win.

The Crunch host the Laval Rocket tomorrow.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: The Crunch peppered a season-high 22 shots on goal in the first period...Jakob Pelletier is on a nine-game points streak (2g, 11a)...Mitchell Chaffee has goals in back-to-back games and five points in his last four games (2g, 3a).







American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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