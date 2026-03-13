Senators Make Two Trades with Montreal Ahead of AHL Trade Deadline
Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Senators have completed two trades with Montreal ahead of the American Hockey League trade deadline.
In the first, the Sens have acquired forward Riley Kidney, in exchange for goaltender Hunter Shepard and forward Jake Chiasson.
Kidney was a second-round pick to Montreal (63rd overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and has played the majority of the 2025-26 season with the Trois-Rivieres Lions (ECHL), collecting 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 46 games. The Halifax, Nova Scotia Native has also picked up one assist in six games with the Laval Rocket (AHL). Over a three-year pro career, Kidney has skated in 127 AHL games and registered 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists), all with the Rocket.
Prior to turning pro, the 22-year-old played 218 games in the QMJHL with Acadie-Bathurst and Gatineau, picking up 281 points (76 goals, 205 assists) and winning a gold medal with Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.
The other deal sees the Sens acquire defender Ryan O'Rourke in exchange for future considerations. Ã¯Â»Â¿
A 23-year-old from Pickering, Ontario, O'Rourke has one goal over 11 games with Trois-Rivieres this season, along with two assists in nine games for Laval. He spent the past four seasons with the Iowa Wild (AHL) and over five years in the AHL, has amassed 42 points (six goals, 36 assists) in 238 games.
Before turning pro, O'Rourke played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Soo Greyhounds, captaining them for two seasons, and collecting 105 (25 goals, 80 assists) points in 167 games.
Single-game tickets for all remaining home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box
Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.
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