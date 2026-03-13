Syracuse Crunch to Celebrate Hockey History as Syracuse Stars March 21

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are celebrating hockey history as they transform into the Syracuse Stars with specialty jerseys on Saturday, March 21 when the team hosts the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m.

Professional hockey arrived in Syracuse when Percy LeSueur and his partners purchased the Hamilton Tigers International Hockey League (IHL) franchise and moved the team to Syracuse as the Syracuse Stars. The Stars played their first six seasons in the IHL from 1930 to 1936 before joining the International-American Hockey League (IAHL) in 1936 for its inaugural season. During the 1936-37 season, Syracuse won the F. G. "Teddy" Oke Trophy as West Division champions and became the first-ever Calder Cup champions after defeating the Philadelphia Ramblers in the finals. After four seasons in the IAHL, the team was acquired in 1940 by Louis Jacobs and relocated to Buffalo, NY to play as the Buffalo Bisons.

The Crunch will celebrate the Stars by wearing throwback jerseys during the game on March 21. The jerseys have red shoulders with a cream neck and cream stars, while the bottom of the body is blue. The sleeves are blue with cream stripes around the elbows. The front of the jersey has "Syracuse" written out in cream through a small blue stripe and "Stars" written out in red through a thick cream stripe. A select number of the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off during a live postgame auction on the ice immediately following the game.

The 2025-26 season is highlighted by the American Hockey League's 90th season celebration. To further honor the celebration, the Monsters will also transform into the Cleveland Barons on March 21 with special throwback jerseys. The Barons were an early franchise that played in the AHL from the 1930s through the 1960s.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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