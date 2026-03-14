Stars' Offense Sputters against Condors

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were defeated 4-1 by the Bakersfield Condors on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Texas got the scoring started 5:11 into the contest as Curtis McKenzie lit the lamp. Trey Taylor fired a shot from the left wing and got his own rebound, the second attempt was denied, but McKenzie found the puck through a maze of bodies to open the scoring.

Bakersfield earned a power play just past the midway point of the opening frame and took advantage. As Harrison Scott was coming out of the penalty box, Roby Järventie flipped a pass from behind the net to Sam Poulin, who snapped home the game-tying marker.

The Condors struck early in the second when Texas turned the puck over behind their own net just under three minutes into the frame. James Hamblin found Seth Griffith alone in the slot, who gave the Condors a 2-1 advantage.

Texas earned their fourth power play of the night with three minutes remaining in the second. Scott slotted a cross-ice pass to Kole Lind in the right circle, leaving Lind with an open net, but Hamblin broke up the scoring chance at the last moment.

Texas continued to chase for the equalizer early in the third period when Lind raced down the right wing on an odd-man rush, finding Jeremie Poirier, whose wrist shot was held on to by Matt Tomkins.

The Stars pulled Remi Poirier for an extra attacker, but Daniel D'Amato found the open cage. Järventie tacked on one more empty-net goal for good measure to complete the scoring.

Poirier allowed just two goals on 17 shots faced in the loss, while Tomkins stopped 22 of 23 shots in the win.

The two teams will meet again Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.







American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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