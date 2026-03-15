Stars Cruise Past Condors in Front of Ninth Sellout Crowd
Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, steamrolled past the Bakersfield Condors 6-2, thanks to two three-goal periods Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The 6,778 in attendance marked the ninth sellout already for Texas in 2026.
Texas stormed ahead early when Cameron Hughes knocked in the puck from the crease just 22 seconds into the game. Antonio Stranges sniped the puck past the blocker side of Calvin Pickard to double the Stars lead 55 seconds later. Curtis McKenzie earned the primary assist, giving him his 500^th AHL point. The Stars captain is the 101^st player in AHL history to hit the milestone. Harrison Scott tacked on the third goal of the period when he scored from high in the slot to make the score 3-0 with 1:40 left. Remi Poirier shined in the opening frame, stopping all 17 shots he faced.
Matthew Seminoff notched a power play goal four minutes into the middle frame, tapping in a rebound to make it 4-0. Eight minutes and five seconds later Artem Shlaine fed the puck to Michael Karow in the slot, and Karow netted the Stars fifth goal of the game while being hauled down to the ice. Seminoff added his second of the game with 44 seconds left in the period, shooting the puck into the top right corner of the net on another power play opportunity. Texas led 6-0 after 40 minutes.
Bakersfield added two goals in the final two minutes of the game, both from Alec Regula, who spoiled Poirier's shutout bid, but the Stars triumphed 6-2 to earn the weekend split.
Poirier earned the win, stopping 37 of 39. Pickard gave up three goals in 20 minutes for the loss. Matt Tomkins allowed three goals in 40 minutes of relief.
The Stars will be back Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for a two-game series against the Chicago Wolves. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
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