IceHogs' Mylymok, Perrott Each Suspended One Game
Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Rockford IceHogs forward Connor Mylymok and defenseman Andrew Perrott have each been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of their actions in a game vs. Chicago on Mar. 13.
Both Mylymok and Perrott received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating their 10th fighting major this season. Both players will miss Rockford's game tonight (Mar. 14) vs. Iowa.
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