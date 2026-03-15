Ty Nelson's Overtime Goal Propels Firebirds to Fourth Straight Win
Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign on Saturday night at Toyota Arena in overtime by the final score of 4-3. Eduard Sale, Lleyton Roed, and Andrei Loshko all scored for Coachella Valley in regulation before Ty Nelson ended the game with his second overtime winner of the season 1:13 into the extra frame. The victory extended the Firebirds' winning streak to four straight and marked a set of back-to-back overtime wins against the Reign on the weekend.
Victor Ostman made 18 saves in the victory as Coachella Valley outshot by Ontario 39-21. The Firebirds finished the game 0-for-2 on the powerplay and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
MILESTONES: Tonight's game was 400th in the AHL career for defenseman Gustav Olofsson. Cooper Marody, who was acquired on Thursday via trade from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, made his Firebirds' debut.
The Firebirds' record is now 32-20-5-0 as they continue their road trip, taking on the San Jose Barracuda this Wednesday, March 18th for a 10:30 a.m. PT school day matinee game.
THREE STARS:
3.) Erik Portillo - ONT: The Reign netminder made 35 saves in his team's overtime defeat.
2.) Koehn Ziemmer - ONT: Ziemmer netted two goals in the Reign's loss but helped extend the team's point streak to 10.
1.) Ty Nelson - CV: Nelson's game winning goal topped the Reign just 1:13 into overtime. It was Nelson's second OT winner of the season.
American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026
- Vincent Leads Barracuda Past Gulls, 4-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Downed in Overtime, 4-3, by Firebirds - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Win Over Eagles, 2-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Pederson Stuns Penguins in OT Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ty Nelson's Overtime Goal Propels Firebirds to Fourth Straight Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- The Canucks Fall, 4-1, to the Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Colorado Concludes Road Trip with 2-1 Loss to Gulls - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa earns Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss at Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Defeated, 5-2, by Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Cruise Past Condors in Front of Ninth Sellout Crowd - Texas Stars
- Stars Get Split with Saturday Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Shocked in Overtime by Phantoms, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Suffer Setback in 6-3 Loss to Senators - Hershey Bears
- Senators Score Six to Defeat Bears 6-3 in Hershey - Belleville Senators
- Gallagher's Hat-Trick Powers P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Drop Third Straight, 7-0 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Take Down Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wagner Hat Trick Caps off T-Birds Triumph vs. Comets - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gerasimyuk Slams Door on Isles in 2-0 Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets' Comeback Effort Comes up Short in Springfield - Utica Comets
- Amerks Come up Empty-Handed in Rematch with Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Islanders Lose Contest to Checkers, 2-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch Edged by Laval Rocket, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs' Mylymok, Perrott Each Suspended One Game - AHL
- Texas Stars Recall Forward Kaleb Pearson from Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch to Take on Syracuse Canal Mules Identity March 28 - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Phantoms at Penguins, Game 58 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hartford Wolf Pack Sign F Brody Lamb to Amateur Tryout Agreement - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Steven Santini from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Garrett Wilson Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Milo Roelens from Syracuse Crunch to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Senators, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Conor Geekie to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Recall Forward Kaden Bohlsen from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Detroit Recalls John Leonard from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Preview: Condors at Stars, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Taken Down by Wranglers, 7-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Snap Skid with Overtime Win over Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Gulls Downed, 6-3, by Eagles - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Downed by Firebirds, 3-2, in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Olofsson's Overtime Winner Helps Firebirds Top Reign - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Eagles Net Four in Third Period to Defeat San Diego, 6-3 - Colorado Eagles
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Other Recent Coachella Valley Firebirds Stories
- Ty Nelson's Overtime Goal Propels Firebirds to Fourth Straight Win
- Olofsson's Overtime Winner Helps Firebirds Top Reign
- Firebirds Acquire Forward Cooper Marody from Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sale Scores Twice in Weekend Sweep of Wranglers
- Firebirds' First Line Shines in Win over Wranglers