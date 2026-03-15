Ty Nelson's Overtime Goal Propels Firebirds to Fourth Straight Win

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign on Saturday night at Toyota Arena in overtime by the final score of 4-3. Eduard Sale, Lleyton Roed, and Andrei Loshko all scored for Coachella Valley in regulation before Ty Nelson ended the game with his second overtime winner of the season 1:13 into the extra frame. The victory extended the Firebirds' winning streak to four straight and marked a set of back-to-back overtime wins against the Reign on the weekend.

Victor Ostman made 18 saves in the victory as Coachella Valley outshot by Ontario 39-21. The Firebirds finished the game 0-for-2 on the powerplay and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

MILESTONES: Tonight's game was 400th in the AHL career for defenseman Gustav Olofsson. Cooper Marody, who was acquired on Thursday via trade from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, made his Firebirds' debut.

The Firebirds' record is now 32-20-5-0 as they continue their road trip, taking on the San Jose Barracuda this Wednesday, March 18th for a 10:30 a.m. PT school day matinee game.

THREE STARS:

3.) Erik Portillo - ONT: The Reign netminder made 35 saves in his team's overtime defeat.

2.) Koehn Ziemmer - ONT: Ziemmer netted two goals in the Reign's loss but helped extend the team's point streak to 10.

1.) Ty Nelson - CV: Nelson's game winning goal topped the Reign just 1:13 into overtime. It was Nelson's second OT winner of the season.







American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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