Texas Stars Recall Forward Kaleb Pearson from Idaho Steelheads

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Forward Kaleb Pearson with the Idaho Steelheads

(Texas Stars, Credit: Idaho Steelheads) Forward Kaleb Pearson with the Idaho Steelheads(Texas Stars, Credit: Idaho Steelheads)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the club recalled forward Kaleb Pearson from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Pearson, 25, has 36 points (21-15- 36) and 89 penalty minutes in 47 games played with the Steelheads this season. He was named the ECHL's Rookie of the Month in January after posting 16 points (9-7- 16) in 10 games during the first month of 2026.

The rookie forward made his pro debut with Idaho last season and had 29 points (11-18- 29) in 31 games played. Prior to turning pro, Pearson spent four years at the University of Prince Edward Island where he skated in 90 games from 2021-25.

The St. Mary's, Ontario native was originally undrafted and signed an AHL contract with Texas on July 17, 2025.

The Stars continue a four-game homestand tonight against the Bakersfield Condors at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Texas then hosts Chicago on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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