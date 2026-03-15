Stars Get Split with Saturday Win

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (31-18-10, 72pts) were shut down 6-2 by the Texas Stars (28-24-4, 60pts) on Saturday.

Despite outshooting the Stars 17-10 in the first, the Condors trailed 3-0 after the opening 20 minutes.

Matt Tomkins replaced Calvin Pickard to start the second. Ethan Keppen and Josh Brown each had fighting majors in the frame. Texas scored three times, including two on the power play and led 6-0 after two.

Alec Regula (2nd) broke up the shutout with over a minute left in regulation. He scored his second of the night on the power play with two seconds left for the 6-2 final.

Brown returned to the lineup after missing four games due to injury.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in San Diego on Friday to take on the Gulls at 7 p.m. Bakersfield's next home game is Saturday, March 21 for Star Wars Night against Calgary (click here for tickets)







American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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