Stars Get Split with Saturday Win
Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (31-18-10, 72pts) were shut down 6-2 by the Texas Stars (28-24-4, 60pts) on Saturday.
Despite outshooting the Stars 17-10 in the first, the Condors trailed 3-0 after the opening 20 minutes.
Matt Tomkins replaced Calvin Pickard to start the second. Ethan Keppen and Josh Brown each had fighting majors in the frame. Texas scored three times, including two on the power play and led 6-0 after two.
Alec Regula (2nd) broke up the shutout with over a minute left in regulation. He scored his second of the night on the power play with two seconds left for the 6-2 final.
Brown returned to the lineup after missing four games due to injury.
UP NEXT
The Condors are in San Diego on Friday to take on the Gulls at 7 p.m. Bakersfield's next home game is Saturday, March 21 for Star Wars Night against Calgary (click here for tickets)
American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026
- Colorado Concludes Road Trip with 2-1 Loss to Gulls - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa earns Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss at Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Defeated, 5-2, by Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Cruise Past Condors in Front of Ninth Sellout Crowd - Texas Stars
- Stars Get Split with Saturday Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Shocked in Overtime by Phantoms, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Suffer Setback in 6-3 Loss to Senators - Hershey Bears
- Senators Score Six to Defeat Bears 6-3 in Hershey - Belleville Senators
- Gallagher's Hat-Trick Powers P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Drop Third Straight, 7-0 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Take Down Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wagner Hat Trick Caps off T-Birds Triumph vs. Comets - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gerasimyuk Slams Door on Isles in 2-0 Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets' Comeback Effort Comes up Short in Springfield - Utica Comets
- Amerks Come up Empty-Handed in Rematch with Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Islanders Lose Contest to Checkers, 2-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch Edged by Laval Rocket, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs' Mylymok, Perrott Each Suspended One Game - AHL
- Texas Stars Recall Forward Kaleb Pearson from Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch to Take on Syracuse Canal Mules Identity March 28 - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Phantoms at Penguins, Game 58 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hartford Wolf Pack Sign F Brody Lamb to Amateur Tryout Agreement - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Steven Santini from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Garrett Wilson Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Milo Roelens from Syracuse Crunch to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Senators, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Conor Geekie to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Recall Forward Kaden Bohlsen from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Detroit Recalls John Leonard from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Preview: Condors at Stars, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Taken Down by Wranglers, 7-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Snap Skid with Overtime Win over Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Gulls Downed, 6-3, by Eagles - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Downed by Firebirds, 3-2, in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Olofsson's Overtime Winner Helps Firebirds Top Reign - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Eagles Net Four in Third Period to Defeat San Diego, 6-3 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Stars Get Split with Saturday Win
- Preview: Condors at Stars, 5 p.m.
- Condors Burn Stars, 4-1
- Preview: Condors at Stars, 5 p.m.
- Condors Blank Tucson, 2-0, in Front of over 6,000