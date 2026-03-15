Iowa earns Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss at Rockford

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Iowa Wild earned a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center on Saturday night.

Rockford took a 1-0 lead 7:08 into the game when Joey Anderson's centering pass deflected off an Iowa defender and past Cal Petersen (12 saves).

The Wild outshot the IceHogs 8-7 in the first period.

David Spacek pounced on a loose puck and tied the game on the power play with assists from Dylan Gambrell and Gerry Mayhew 7:07 into the middle frame.

Dominic Toninato deflected a shot pass from Brayden Hislop into the back of the net at 9:57 to restore a one-goal lead for Rockford.

Iowa tied the game again at 11:30. After Hunter Haight picked up Jean-Luc Foudy's dump-in, Nicolas Aubé-Kubel followed up his own rebound and poked the puck across the line.

Ben Jones put Iowa in front off a net mouth scramble 1:03 later with assits from Carson Lambos and Mayhew.

Iowa outshot Rockford 20-11 through 40 minutes. Drew Commesso (18 saves) replaced Olivier Rodrigue (17 saves) in net for the IceHogs for the third period.

Kevin Lombardi deflected a point shot past Petersen's glove to tie the game at 3-3 with 10:16 remaining.

Kevin Korchinski found Toninato on the backdoor 39 seconds into overtime to secure the extra point for Rockford.

Iowa outshot Rockford 38-16. The Wild went 1-for-7 with the man advantage while the IceHogs finished 1-for-3 on the power play.

Iowa hosts the Ontario Reign on Friday, Mar. 20 at 7 p.m. on ALS Awareness Night, presented by The ALS Association. The Wild will wear specialty jerseys, which will be available to purchase in an online auction with proceeds benefiting The ALS Association. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Nico Sturm bobblehead presented by The ALS Association and 95 KGGO.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, visit  www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.  

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.   

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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