Eagles Net Four in Third Period to Defeat San Diego, 6-3

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







SAN DIEGO, CA. - Colorado scored four goals in the third period, as forward Alex Barre-Boulet and defenseman Jacob MacDonald led the way with a goal and assist apiece, as the Eagles defeated the San Diego Gulls 6-3 on Friday. Goalie Trent Miner collected the win in net, making 24 saves on 27 shots. Eleven different skaters found their way onto the scoresheet for Colorado, with six different players finding the back of the net.

A San Diego power play would lead to the game's first goal, as forward Ryan Carpenter swept home a rebound in the low slot, putting the Gulls on top 1-0 at the 11:01 mark of the first period. San Diego would go on to outshoot the Eagles 10-8 and left for the first intermission still leading, 2-0.

Colorado would tie things up when forward Valtteri Puustinen fielded a loose puck between the circles and fired it past goaltender Calle Clang. The goal was Puustinen's 11th of the season and evened the score at 1-1 with 13:39 remaining in the second period.

Another San Diego power play would lead to another goal, as forward Judd Caulfield snagged a rebound in the low slot and popped it into the back of the net, putting the Gulls back on top 2-1 at the 11:06 mark of the middle frame.

The Eagles would turn the tables on the next San Diego power play, as forward Alex Barre-Boulet flew down the left-wing boards before lighting the lamp with a wrister from the circle, tying the game at 2-2 with 1:38 left to play in the second stanza.

Still deadlocked at 2-2 as the third period began, MacDonald would hammer a one-timer from the blue line, beating Clang and giving Colorado a 3-2 edge just 42 seconds into the final frame.

The Eagles would extend their lead when forward Danil Gushchin tucked home a wrister from the low slot, putting Colorado up 4-2 at the 6:28 mark.

As an Eagles power play expired, forward Tristen Nielsen would win a scramble on top of the crease, as he stuffed the puck across the goal line, making it 5-2 with 9:43 remaining in the contest.

San Diego would finally stem the tide when forward Sasha Pastujov slipped home a wrister from the right-wing circle, trimming the deficit to 5-3 at the 15:48 mark.

The Gulls would pull Clang in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Colorado defenseman Sean Behrens would capitalize with an empty-netter with 2:03 left to play.

Colorado finished 0-for-2 on the power play, while San Diego connected on two of five chances on the man-advantage. Clang suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 27 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, March 14th at 8:00pm MT at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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