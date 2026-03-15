Reign Downed in Overtime, 4-3, by Firebirds
Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (38-16-3-2) fell to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (32-20-5-0) Saturday night in overtime by a final score of 4-3 in front of 9,409 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will host the Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday at 6 p.m. PST.
The Reign fell for the third straight game but stretched their point-streak to 10 games in the loss. Andre Lee scored his team leading 24th goal of the year while Koehn Ziemmer found the back of the net twice for goals eight and nine of the campaign. Jack Hughes collected an assist stretching his point streak to three games while Erik Portillo made 35 saves in the loss.
1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL
ONT 1 1 1 0 3
CV 1 1 1 1 4
Shots PP
ONT 21 0/3
CV 39 0/2
Three Stars -
1. Ty Nelson
2. Koehn Ziemmer
3. Erik Portillo
W: Östman
L: Portillo
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