Gallagher's Hat-Trick Powers P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Defenseman Ty Gallager netted his first career hat-trick to power the Providence Bruins past the Hartford Wolf Pack 7-0 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Lukas Reichel recorded three assists, while defenseman Victor Soderstrom scored two goals. Michael Callahan and Matej Blumel each notched a goal and an assist. Goaltender Michael DiPietro made 13 saves to record his second shutout of the season.

How It Happened

Gallagher located a loose in the high slot and skated into a snap shot that snuck under the goaltender's arm to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 9:54 remaining in the first period.

From the top of the right circle, Soderstrom fired a wrist shot that zipped inside the near post to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 4:02 to play in the first frame.

Matthew Poitras dropped the puck back for Reichel in the left circle, who slid it over to Gallagher above the crease, where he redirected it across the goal line to give the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 9:10 left in the second period.

Reichel dished the puck to Blumel at the bottom of the right circle, where he fired a one-timer that rebounded back out to his stick, before he flipped it inside the near post for a power play goal to extend the Providence lead to 4-0 with 7:34 remaining in the second period. Georgii Merkulov received a secondary assist.

Just 56 seconds into the third period, Poitras slipped a pass to Callahan at the top of the slot, where he zipped a wrist shot under the crossbar to give the P-Bruins a 5-0 lead. Reichel was credited with a secondary assist.

From behind the net, Gallagher smacked a puck towards the crease that banked off a defender's stick and into the back of the net for his third goal of the game to extend the Providence lead to 6-0 with 16:56 to play in the third frame. Frederic Brunet and Joey Abate received the assists.

Soderstrom received a pass from Blumel in the slot, deked a defender and walked it to the right circle, before firing a wrist shot inside the far post to give the P-Bruins a 7-0 lead just 1:10 after the Gallagher tally. Callahan was credited with a secondary assist.

Stats

Gallagher recorded his first professional hat-trick.

Soderstrom posted his first career multi-goal game.

Reichel notched his first three-point game of the season.

DiPietro stopped all 13 shots faced for his second shutout of the season. The P-Bruins totaled 36 shots.

The power play went 1-for-6 and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.

The P-Bruins improve to 45-11-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, March 15 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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