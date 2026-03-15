Wolf Pack Drop Third Straight, 7-0 to Bruins

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their third straight game, 7-0 at the hands of the Providence Bruins on Saturday night.

Ty Gallagher opened the scoring 10:06 into the game, giving the Bruins a lead after a strong push. The Wolf Pack won a defensive zone faceoff but were unable to exit their zone. Gallagher gained possession at the blueline and flung a shot into traffic that Spencer Martin never saw to make it 1-0.

Victor Söderström extended the lead to 2-0 at 15:58 with his sixth goal of the season. Söderström fired a shot from the right-wing side that found it's way by Martin to extend his point streak against the Wolf Pack to three games (2 g, 1 a).

Gallagher made it 3-0 10:50 into the second period, tipping home his second goal of the night. Lukas Reichel sent a pass from the left-wing circle to the top of the crease, where Gallagher won a battle for position. Gallagher tipped the puck by Martin from the top of the blue paint.

Less than two minutes later, Matìj Blümel made it 4-0. Blümel was set up at the backdoor by Reichel but was robbed by the right pad of Martin. Blümel stayed with it, however, and found the rebound. He lifted it over the right pad of Martin at 12:26 for his 15th goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack were held to just two shots in the second period, their fewest in a single period this season.

Three quick goals early in the third period for the Bruins ended any potential intrigue. Michael Callahan made it 5-0 just 56 seconds into the period when he blasted a point shot by Martin.

Gallagher completed his first career hat-trick at 3:04 from behind the net. The rookie defenseman was looking to center a pass in front, but the puck clipped a Wolf Pack defender and got by Martin to make it 6-0.

Söderström's second goal of the game at 4:14 capped off the scoring, making it 7-0.

The Wolf Pack's five-game road trip continues Tuesday night when they visit the Charlotte Checkers to open a back-to-back set. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Saturday, Mar. 28, when the Charlotte Checkers come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 5:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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