Gulls Downed, 6-3, by Eagles

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 6-3 to the Colorado Eagles Friday night at Pechanga Arena.

Sasha Pastujov collected his 11th multi-point game of the season with his 14th goal and 28th assist of the season. He leads all Gulls skaters with 14-28=42 points.

Ryan Carpenter netted his 15th goal of the season, his sixth on the power play, to extend his point streak to three games (3-2=5).

Judd Caulfield scored his 15th goal of the season, the first power-play goal of his AHL career. Caulfield now has 15-18=33 points, ranking tied for second among Gulls skaters in goals and fourth in points.

Tristan Luneau moved his points streak to six games (2-7=9) with two assists on the night, His 21 helpers this season leads San Diego defensemen. Since the All-Star Break (Feb. 13), Luneau co-leads AHL defensemen in points (2-11=13) and ranks second in assists.

Tyson Hinds, Yegor Sidorov and Roland McKeown each tacked on assists.

Calle Clang made 22 saves.

The Gulls and Eagles run it back tomorrow night at Pechanga Arena (6 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Sasha Pastujov

On the third period tonight

I mean, they're a great team. They're at the top of our division, it seems like every year. But really, I think it's more about us. We got away from our game, so we were dictating for two periods. You let off the gas for a couple minutes, and good teams will make you pay. So, I'm sure we'll watch it tomorrow and try to improve it.

On the power play scoring in three of the last four games

I think we're ultra prepared. I think [Michael] Babcock does a good job getting us ready. Each and every penalty kill, it's a little bit different. But I think we're also executing. We have 10 good players on both units that can make plays and right now we're clicking. So, it's huge. It's huge for the team, especially when things aren't going five-on-five to have that edge on the power play. We're going to try to keep it going here down the stretch.

On resetting for tomorrow night's game

I think our main focus is just playing a full game. Like I said, I thought we played two of our best periods of the year. You could see it. They were frustrated, and then they get a bounce here and there. And you know, we got away from our game. So, I think just playing a full 60 minutes and sticking together, because we know we have it in that room. Just being ultra focused and I think we'll have a better chance tomorrow.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's game

We get into four-on-four hockey and then all of a sudden, just the game opens up a little bit more. They've got a lot of skill. We can see the big shot from their defenseman there. So, it changes some things and then they got some momentum. The tough part was that we had a hard time grabbing it and straightening it out from that point forward. So, it's two really good periods of hockey and a period where we couldn't find our game.

On the recent success on the power play

I mean, the power play drove our offense today, for sure, but the familiar groups and familiar looks, guys are getting comfortable with advanced reads together. It's getting top guys in dangerous spots. So, it's been good.

On tomorrow's game

We're not far away with this game. You look at the scoreboard at the end, it says you are. But the first two periods, there's a lot of good in our game and we have to be able to sustain focus to finish it.







American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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