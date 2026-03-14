Detroit Recalls John Leonard from Griffins

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins forward John Leonard

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins forward John Leonard(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled forward John Leonard from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Leonard has 41 points and 27 goals in 34 games with the Griffins this season to go along with six penalty minutes, eight game-winners and a plus-11 rating. In the AHL rankings, the sixth-year veteran is tied for third in goals and first in game-winners. Leonard returned to the ice on March 4 after rehabbing an injury that kept him sidelined for 12 straight games from Jan. 31-Feb. 28. He was named the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for November with 16 points (9-7-16) in 10 games and became just the third player in franchise history to win the award, joining Riley Barber (April 2022) and Chris Minard (Feb. 2012). Leonard has four points (2-2-4) in nine games with the Red Wings this season, making his Detroit debut on Dec. 16 against the New York Islanders. The 27-year-old showed a three-game point streak with the Red Wings from Dec. 17-21 (2-1-3) and scored a goal in consecutive outings from Dec. 20-21. At the NHL level, Leonard has 21 points (8-13-21) in 79 games across parts of five seasons.

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