REIGN Preview 3/14 - Ontario vs. Coachella Valley

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







WHO: Ontario Reign (38-16-2-2, 80pts, 1st) at Coachella Valley Firebirds (31-20-5-0, 67pts, 5th)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #59/72

WHEN: Saturday, March 14 @ 6:00 Pacific

WHERE: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: FloHockey - AUDIO: Reign Radio - TWITTER: @ReignInsider & @OntarioReign

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign and Coachella Valley Firebirds wrap up a home and home back-to-back at Toyota Arena this evening.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ONTARIO: The Reign stretched their point streak last night to nine games falling 3-2 in overtime at Coachella Valley. It was the second straight game Ontario has been beyond regulation after losing 4-3 in a shootout vs. Colorado on Wednesday. The Reign have not lost three in a row all season as they hold a two-point lead on Colorado for the division with the Eagles holding a game in hand. Ontario is now 5-1 in overtime this season and 4-2 in shootouts.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR COACHELLA VALLEY: The Firebirds collected their third straight win with the victory last evening and have now won four of their last five games. Coachella currently sits in fifth place with 67 points, five points higher than Henderson and San Diego. The Firebirds kick-off four straight on the road tonight holding a 15-10-2 record away from Acrisure Arena this season but have lost two straight and three of their last four.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: Ontario holds a 2-2-0 record vs. the Coachella Valley with Firebirds having won two straight. Coachella Valley has outscored Ontario 12-9 in the series with two of the four games going to overtime. Cole Guttman paces the way offensively for the Reign with four points (2G, 2A) while four different skaters for the Firebirds have three points including Jagger Firkus and Lleyton Roed who each have two goals. Ontario is a perfect 12-for-12 on the penalty kill while they're 2-for-12 on power-play.

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Pheonix Copley saw his win streak snapped at three games last night making 21 saves on 24 shots. He has won three of his last four and four of his last six. Erik Portillo who got his second straight start on Wednesday as he suffered the defeat making 17 saves on 20 shots. He has won four of his last five games, 11 of 14 since returning from injury after missing 16 consecutive games from Nov.13-Jan.2 and is victorious in 15 of his last 18 decisions. For Coachella Valley, Nikke Kokko picked up the win last night making 26 saves on 28 shots for his second straight victory and has won three of his last four. Victor Östman picked up the win last Sunday making 15 saves on 16 shots for his second victory in his last three games.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR INDIVIDUALLY FOR ONTARIO: Martin Chromiak scored his 21st goal of the season last night and is now tied for second on the club with 43 points (21G, 22A). He has goals in back-to-back games, four in his last five, six points (5G, 1A) in his last seven, and eight points (4G, 4A) in his last 11.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR INDIVIDUALLY FOR COACHELLA VALLEY: Jani Nyman stretched his point streak to three-games (2G, 4A) last night with his 18th goal of the year and now has 17 points (11G, 6A) in his last 16 games having collected 26 points (18G, 8A) in 28 games for the Firebirds while having played 24 games with the Seattle Kraken this year notching six points (4G, 2A).

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM: The Reign have scored four or more goals in 29 of 58 games this season where they hold a 26-2-1-0 mark.

GETTING ON THE BOARD FIRST: The Reign have taken a 1-0 lead in three straight games, 10 of their last 11 games holding a 24-5-1-1 record when drawing first blood this season.

HOME COOKIN: Ontario is tied for second in home victories in the AHL this season posting a 21-6-1-1 mark at Toyota Arena outscoring their opponents 102-78. They have a power-play goal in 12 of their last 15 games since Dec. 31, 14-for-53 (26.4%), and rank 13th on the season at 19.6%. The Reign have won six of their last seven games and 13 of their last 14 on home ice in the year of 2026.

TIGHTLY CONTESTED: Of Ontario's 57 games this season, 28 of them have been determined by one-goal, with the Reign holding a 19-5-2-2 record having won 10 of their last 14 games determined by just one goal.







American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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