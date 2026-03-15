Colorado Concludes Road Trip with 2-1 Loss to Gulls

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







SAN DIEGO, CA - Colorado wrapped up a season-long, eight-game road trip with a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Gulls on Saturday. Forward Valtteri Puustinen scored the Eagles lone goal in the loss, as Gulls forward Nikita Nesterenko and defenseman Tristan Luneau both found the back of the net for San Diego. Goaltender Tomas Suchanek earned the win in net, stopping 28 of the 29 shots he faced.

San Diego would find the game's first goal when Nesterenko camped out in the low slot before deflecting a shot from the right circle into the back of the net. The goal was Nesterenko's fourth of the season and put the Gulls on top 1-0 at the 9:33 mark of the first period.

Each team would go 0-for-1 on the power play in the opening frame, as San Diego left for the first intermission still enjoying a 1-0 advantage.

A power play would get the Eagles onto the board, as Puustinen lit the lamp with a shot from between the circles, tying the game at 1-1 at the 16:58 mark of the second period.

Still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, a rush to the Colorado crease would see Keyser make an initial save before being shoved into the back of the net, allowing Luneau to hammer home the rebound. The goal was Leneau's seventh of the season and gave the Gulls a 2-1 lead at the 10:18 mark.

As time wound down in the contest, the Eagles would pull Keyser in favor of the extra attacker, but would come no closer, falling by a final score of 2-1.

Keyser suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 22 shots, as Colorado finished the night going 1-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, March 17th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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