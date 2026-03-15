Bystedt Scores Twice but Barracuda Tumble in Tucson

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







Tucson, Ariz. - The San Jose Barracuda (36-17-2-2) rallied from an early deficit but ultimately fell 6-4 to the Tucson Roadrunners (26-23-9-0) on Saturday night at Tucson Convention Center. The loss snapped the Barracuda's four-game winning streak and five-game winning streak on the road.

Tucson struck quickly with a goal from Cameron Hebig (19) just 22 seconds into the game after a Barracuda giveaway and extended the lead to 2-0 on a power-play tally from Austin Poganski (17) at 6:28. Filip Bystedt answered for San Jose 22 seconds later when Oliver Wahlstrom danced through the defence and slid over a backhand pass. But a late goal from Daniil But (13) sent the Roadrunners to the intermission ahead 3-1, going backhand-to-forehand on a breakaway.

The Barracuda responded with a strong second period, scoring three times to take a 4-3 lead. Quentin Musty (14) started the rally at 5:01 before Colin White (12) tied the game less than two minutes later. With just one second remaining in the frame, Bystedt (18) struck on the power play for his second goal of the night to put the Barracuda in front.

The Roadrunners answered early in the third when Andrew Agozzino (12) scored at 2:08 to even the contest on a two-on-one. Agozzino (13) added his second of the night on a power play midway through the period to give Tucson the lead for good, and But (14) sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Bystedt led the Barracuda with two goals and an assist, while White recorded a goal and two assists and Oliver Wahlstrom added a pair of helpers. Agozzino (2G, 1A) and But (2G, 2A) paced Tucson as the Roadrunners outshot San Jose 39-27.

The Barracuda close out their eight-game season series against theTucson Roadrunners (4 p.m.) on Sunday before returning to Tech CU Arena on Wed., Mar. 18 to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds for Cuda Classroom Day. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.







American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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