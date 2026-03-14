Hartford Wolf Pack Sign F Brody Lamb to Amateur Tryout Agreement

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed forward Brody Lamb to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Lamb will join the Wolf Pack immediately.

Additionally, on Thursday, Lamb agreed to a two-year, entry-level contract with the parent New York Rangers that begins with the 2026-27 season.

The native of Byron, MN, recorded a career-high 16 assists and 30 points (14 g, 16 a) in 35 games as a senior with the Univ. of Minnesota during the 2025-26 season. He also served as captain of the Golden Gophers as a senior.

Over the course of four seasons with the Golden Gophers, Lamb appeared in 152 games and scored 91 points (47 g, 44 a). Het set his career-high in goals during the 2024-25 campaign when he notched 17 in 39 games.

Lamb helped the Univ. of Minnesota to a pair of B1G Regular Season Championships (2022-23, 2024-25) during his tenure.

He was selected in the fourth round, 104th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.







American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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