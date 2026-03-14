Game Preview: Bears vs. Senators, 7 p.m.

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Belleville Senators for the middle game of a three-in-three stretch.

Hershey Bears (27-23-6-2) vs. Belleville Senators (22-28-8-0)

March 14, 2026 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Liam Maaskant (45), Adam Tobias (16)

Linespersons: Josh Cleary (45), Robert Peterkin (51)

Tonight's Promotions:

Penn State Health Drawstring Bag Night - All fans in attendance will receive a Bears drawstring bag, courtesy of Penn State Health.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-arena on 88.9-FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey (Game of the Week Freeview on FloHockey and AHL social media)

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears claimed a 4-2 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Hershey took a 3-0 lead in the second period with a trio of goals in a span of five minutes and 37 seconds, as Andrew Cristall (6:01), Sonny Milano (10:32), and Ryan Chesley (11:38) all tallied for Hershey. Bogdan Trineyev added an empty-net goal, and Mitch Gibson recorded the win in goal with 30 saves. The Senators have been idle since last Saturday when they collected a 7-3 win over the Utica Comets at CAA Arena.

TRADING PLACES:

After a swap at last Friday's NHL trade deadline, Hershey forward Wyatt Bongiovanni and Belleville forward Graeme Clarke will play against their former teams for the first time. Bongiovanni played parts of three seasons with Belleville, scoring 68 points (42g, 26a) in 122 games. He has one assist in three games with Hershey. Clarke scored 24 points (15g, 9a) in 50 games with Hershey this season prior to the trade, and he had a productive debut with the Senators last Saturday versus Utica, notching four points (2g, 2a).

NIFTY FIFTY:

Forward Ilya Protas collected an assist last night to give him 49 points (24g, 25a) in 58 games this season. His next point will make him Hershey's first 50-point scorer as a rookie since Riley Barber posted 55 points (26g, 29a) in 74 games in 2015-16, and Travis Boyd collected 53 points (21g, 32a) in 76 games that same year. Protas is tied with Bakersfield's Quinn Hutson for the AHL lead in rookie scoring, and he has scored nine points (5g, 4a) over his last eight games.

BELLEVILLE BULLET POINTS:

Tonight's game was slated to mark the return of two-time Calder Cup champion goaltender Hunter Shepard, however at yesterday's AHL trade deadline, Shepard was dealt to the Montreal Canadiens organization. Hershey is 1-1-0-0 versus Belleville this season thanks to a 6-3 win at CAA Arena on Feb. 14 and a 3-1 road loss on Feb. 16. Mitch Gibson was the goaltender of record in each contest for Hershey, while Belleville's Philippe Daoust leads the season series with four points (2g, 2a). Belleville enters tonight's game in last place in the North Division, seven points behind Rochester for the division's final playoff spot. Belleville is just 2-8-0-0 over the past 10 games, but the Senators have some fresh blood after three trades this week, acquiring forward Riley Kidney and defenseman Ryan O'Rouke from Montreal and defenseman Samuel Bolduc from Los Angeles.

CLUTCH CHESLEY:

Defender Ryan Chesley scored his first goal in 18 games last night, striking for the game-winning tally in the victory at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The marker was Chesley's third game-deciding goal of the season giving him the most by a Bears rookie defenseman since Cameron Schilling scored four during the 2012-13 season. Chelsey has three points (1g, 2a) over his past two games and has collected 12 points (6g, 6a) in 51 games this season.

BEARS BITES:

Tonight marks the 500th professional game for Hershey's head athletic trainer Shawn Fliszar. He has been in his current role with the Bears since 2022 after joining the club in 2020. Prior to his time in Hershey, Fliszar held similar roles in the ECHL with Norfolk and Atlanta...Hershey recalled forward Kaden Bohlsen from South Carolina (ECHL) this morning...Forward Andrew Cristall has points in three straight games (2g, 2a)...Forward Brett Leason has points in 12 of his past 14 games, logging 17 points (3g, 14a) in that stretch...Bogdan Trineyev has five points (2g, 3a) over the past two games...Goaltender Mitch Gibson has made 30 or more saves in each of his past three victories...Defender Reilly Webb signed an AHL contract with Hershey yesterday valid for the remainder of the 2025-26 season after previously skating in 10 games on a professional tryout...Belleville's Arthur Kaliyev leads the AHL with 31 goals this season.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

March 14, 2009 - Graham Mink scored a pair of goals, and Grant McNeil scored the game-winning marker in the third period as Hershey upended rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 3-2 in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,708 at GIANT Center. Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots in net for Hershey, and held the Penguins off the board until the third period.







American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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