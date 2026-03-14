Olofsson's Overtime Winner Helps Firebirds Top Reign

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







Coachella Valley Defeats Reign 3-2 in Dramatic OT Finish

The Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign on Friday night at Acrisure Arena in overtime by the final score of 3-2. Mitchell Stephens and Jani Nyman each scored in the second period before Gustav Olofsson won the game for the Firebirds in overtime 2:34 into overtime and helped Coachella Valley kick off the home-and-home against Ontario with a victory.

Nikke Kokko made 26 saves in the victory and captured his 34th career win, the most by a Firebirds goaltender in franchise history (previously held by Chris Driedger). Coachella Valley was outshot by Ontario 28-24.

The Firebirds' record is now 31-20-5-0 as they gear up for the backend of a home-and-home set against the Ontario Reign tomorrow, Saturday, March 14th at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

Click HERE to view the game's full box score.

THREE STARS:

3.) Nikke Kokko - CV: Kokko stopped 26 of 28 Reign shots enroute to his 14th win of the season.

2.) Jani Nyman - CV: Nyman netted a goal and assisted on Olofsson's game winning goal. Nyman now has goals in 10 of his last 14 games.

1.) Gustav Olofsson - CV: Playing in his 399th career AHL game, Olofsson scored the game-winning goal 2:34 into overtime to help the Firebirds secure two points.







American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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