Bears Recall Forward Kaden Bohlsen from South Carolina

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have recalled forward Kaden Bohlsen from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Bohlsen, 25, has scored two goals in three games with the Bears this season. He scored in his Hershey debut on Feb. 21 versus Lehigh Valley and also tallied on Feb. 25 versus Utica.

The 6'3", 200-pound forward has posted 27 points (18g, 9a) in 45 games with South Carolina this season, ranking third on the team in goals.

Prior to turning pro, Bohlsen spent five seasons in the collegiate ranks with the University of Nebraska Omaha and Minnesota State University Mankato, amassing totals of 42 points (25g, 17a) in 113 games. In his final season he helped Minnesota State capture Central Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season and conference titles and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the 10th time in program history at the Division I level.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Belleville Senators tonight at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Penn State Health Drawstring Bag Night. All fans in attendance will receive a drawstring bag, courtesy of Penn State Health.







American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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