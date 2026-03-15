Admirals Take Down Griffins

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Isaac Ratcliffe scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday at Van Andel Arena.

The win was Milwaukee's first in regulation against the League-Best Griffins. Overall, it was the Admirals third win over Grand Rapids this season (3-5-1-0).

Milwaukee scored three times in the first period. It was the first time the Admirals scored three goals in any first period this season. It was also the eighth occasion Milwaukee had a period with three (or more) goals.

Jordan Oesterle opened the scoring for Milwaukee at 4:07. With Dalton Bancroft setting a screen in front of Griffins goalie Sebastian Cossa, Oesterle sent a shot through the bodies into the net for his seventh goal of the season. David Edstrom and Joey Willis notched the assists.

Milwaukee's Cole O'Hara scored his 15th goal of the season at 5:40 of the opening stanza. O'Hara raced toward the goal from the right wing and backhanded the puck past Cossa to give the Admirals a 2-0 lead. Ratcliffe and Oasiz Wiesblatt assisted.

The Griffins William Dufour scored a power play goal at 8:47 of the first period to put his team on the board.

The Admirals countered with a power play tally of its own at 11:21 when Ratcliffe backhanded his fifth goal of the season. Tanner Molendyk and Jack Matier were awarded helpers on the play.

Milwaukee Captain Kevin Gravel scored his first goal of the season with a wrist shot from the middle of the blue line to give the Admirals a 4-1 lead. Gravel received a pass from Edstrom, backed toward the middle of the blue line, and sailed the puck past the glove of Cossa at 9:36 of the second period.

Grand Rapids answered with another power play goal. Eduards Tralmaks slap shot from the right circle found the back of the net at 12:04 to bring the Griffins within 4-2.

Milwaukee goalie Matt Murray made a huge save with 6:18 remaining in the second period to ensure Milwaukee's two-goal advantage. The Griffins executed a cross-ice pass to the left of Murray. Murray extended his left leg and deflected the puck into the air and it fell on top of the net, leading to a whistle.

Ryder Rolston scored Milwaukee's fifth goal at 10:48 of the third period when, from this knees in front of the net, he swatted a backhander into the goal for his seventh marker of the year. Molendyk and Andreas Englund assisted.

Murray finished the game with 16 saves, improving his record to 16-17-2. It was his 150th career American Hockey League appearance.

Milwaukee travels to Winnipeg to play the Manitoba Moose Wed., Mar. 18 & Thurs., Mar. 19. The Admirals will host Grand Rapids at Historic Panther Arena Sat., Mar. 21.







American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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