Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Conor Geekie to Syracuse Crunch
Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Conor Geekie to the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Geekie, 21, has played in 11 games for the Bolts this season, tallying two assists and six penalty minutes while averaging 9:51 of time on ice. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward has skated in 63 career NHL games, all with the Lightning, logging eight goals, 16 points and three game-winning goals.
A native of Strathclair, Manitoba, Geekie has appeared in 47 games for the Crunch this season and has posted 14 goals and 51 points. He ranks second among Syracuse skaters for assists and points while ranking fourth for goals. Geekie also represented the Crunch at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. Geekie has played in 71 career AHL games with the Crunch, recording 25 goals and 71 points to go along with a plus-14 rating.
Geekie was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round, 11th overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft and was acquired by Tampa Bay via trade on June 29, 2024.
Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
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