The Canucks Fall, 4-1, to the Henderson Silver Knights

Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks hosted the Henderson Silver Knights for the final series of their homestand.

Jiří Patera got the start between the pipes for Abbotsford, facing off against Carl Lindbom at the other end. The Canucks lineup featured a pair of new faces, as Bennett Schimek made his professional debut on the wing alongside Danila Klimovich and Ty Mueller, while Jayden Grubbe suited up for his first game as an Abbotsford Canuck next to Austin Brimmer.

The opening period featured back-and-forth action, though neither side generated many dangerous chances. Abbotsford had the lone power play of the frame, but both goaltenders were sharp, keeping the game scoreless heading into the second.

Henderson struck first early in the middle period, as Joe Fleming capitalized on a rebound in front with Patera out of position. The intensity ramped up midway through the period when Jimmy Schuldt and Kai Uchacz dropped the gloves, igniting the crowd. Abbotsford answered late in the frame, with Arshdeep Bains finishing a behind-the-net feed from Nils Åman to even the score at 1-1.

The Silver Knights regained the lead early in the third when Trevor Connelly redirected a pass from Dylan Coghlan in front. Henderson extended the advantage midway through the period on a power-play marker from Raphael Lavoie. With time winding down, Abbotsford pulled their netminder for the extra attacker, but Tanner Laczynski sealed the 4-1 victory with an empty-net goal.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow evening at 4 PM.







American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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