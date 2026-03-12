Canucks Defeat the Manitoba Moose 4-1 in Comeback Victory
The Abbotsford Canucks bounced back with a big win over the Manitoba Moose on Autism Acceptance Night.
Ty Young got the start between the pipes tonight, taking on Thomas Milic, who was making his second straight start. Austin Brimmers drew into the lineup for his AHL debut alongside Nick Poisson, while the defensive group remained unchanged.
The Canucks had a much stronger first period than the night before. After generating several Grade-A chances, Nils Åman finally broke through, sending a rebound to the back of the net with the Moose netminder down and out of position to make it 1-0, 14 minutes into the opening frame. Just a minute and a half later, Danila Klimovich capitalized on the power play, ripping a laser from the right circle past Milic to extend the lead to 2-0 for the home side. Ty Young was stellar in net, stopping all 11 shots he faced to send his team into the second period with the two-goal advantage.
The game began to heat up in the middle frame, with penalties quickly piling up. The Moose managed to chip away at the deficit with just eight seconds remaining on their power play, finally beating Young to pull within one, eight minutes into the period. Shortly after, Joe Arntsen dropped the gloves with Tyson Empey, before Chase Wouters squared off with Ashton Sautner, sending all four players to the box for fighting. Both goaltenders remained sharp for the rest of the period, and the Canucks carried their one-goal lead into the third.
Looking to extend their lead and secure the two points, the Canucks pushed early in the final frame. Midway through the period, Danila Klimovich buried a feed from Cole Clayton while parked in front of the net, restoring the two-goal cushion. With time winding down, the Moose applied late pressure, but Ty Young stood tall. Manitoba pulled their goaltender with just over two minutes remaining, but Jimmy Schuldt sealed the victory with an empty-net goal from down the ice to secure a 4-1 win over the Manitoba Moose.
The team will take a day off before preparing to take on the Henderson Silver Knights this weekend.
