Colorado Edges Reign in OT

Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (38-16-1-2) fell to the Colorado Eagles (34-14-4-4) Wednesday night in a shootout by a final score of 4-3 in front of 4,886 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will play in Coachella Valley Friday night at 7 p.m. PST.

The Reign saw their win streak end at seven-games earning but kept their point streak alive. Goals from Francesco Pinelli and Martin Chromiak in the first period had Ontario out in front 2-0 after the opening 20 minutes but Colorado potted three in the second taking a one-goal lead into the third period. Glenn Gawdin scored midway through the third period to eventually force extra hockey. The Eagles would score twice in the shootout session to the Reign's one-goal.

The Reign led 2-0 after the first period outshooting the Eagles 9-4 going 0-for-1 on the power-play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Francesco Pinelli (10th) got the Reign on the board at 3:17 from Jack Hughes just four seconds after a power-play when Pinelli sent a shot from the high slot off Miner and into the net. Then with 6:52 left in the frame Martin Chromiak (20th) doubled the lead on a beautiful play from Glenn Gawdin and Logan Brown. Brown sent the puck down the right wing through center ice where Gawdin captured it and slipped past the Colorado defender at the top of the right circle. From there he fed Chromiak in the left circle collecting the pass off his skate and beating Miner glove side with an in between the legs shot.

Colorado scored three goals in the second period taking a 3-2 lead into the second intermission. Alex Barré-Boulet got the Eagles on the board at 2:24 sending a shot from the top of the right circle far side past Portillo after Colorado's face-off win. Then at 8:02 Wyatt Aamodt tied the game at 2-2 with a deflection at the top of the crease off a shot from T.J. Tynan at the center point. Tristan Nielsen gave Colorado their first lead of the night at 9:19 on a backdoor setup from Valterri Puustinen who sent the puck from the right circle to the left side of the crease for Nielsen. The Reign went 0-for-1 on the power-play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill in the period as the Eagles held the edge in shots 7-5.

Glenn Gawdin (13th) tied the game at 9:12 of the third period as Cole Guttman sent a shot off the pad of Miner in the crease and Gawdin was there to clean up rebound. The Reign got a power-play with 1:52 remaining but were unable to convert. Ontario outshot Colorado 4-0 in overtime but the Eagles prevailed in the shootout as Tristan Nielsen scored the game winner.

Erik Portillo suffered the loss making 17 saves on 20 shots while Trent Miner picked up the win making 27 saves on 30 shots. The Reign were 0-for-3 on the power-play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Postgame thoughts from Andrew Lord, Martin Chromiak, Joe Hicketts.

Lord

On tonight's loss

First was excellent, great period of hockey. It's unfortunate we had such a lull in the second there. Give them credit, they were making plays and really made us pay there for a bit of a stretch. The resiliency of the third to claw our way back in and force OT was excellent. I think it was a really good hockey game tonight that was a bit more of a playoff feel. I think there's a lot of good learning lessons for our group.

Chromiak

On tonight's result

I think the first period, we started great, and we were the better team for two periods. Unfortunately, they played very well in the second and scored three goals. It's a disappointing result for us. At this point of the season, every point matters.

On his shot mentality

I feel like I'm a shooter so every time I have a chance, I'm trying to get it on the net. Every shot you take, could be a goal or a rebound. If I have a good look, I'm trying to get it on the net quick.

Hicketts

On the team getting a point tonight

We've had a very resilient group the entire year, and we obviously didn't like our second. We addressed it in the intermission, but to come back and have that little push, have a little fight in the third and end up getting the extra point. Tonight stings because at the end of the day, we wanted to win. But again, if we can scratch and claw a point like that. You'll take that this time of the year.

On playing with Novikov

Just wanted him to keep it simple tonight, lots of talk, ask questions when they're there, but didn't really want to overwhelm him with systems. You know, he's played 100 and something games in the American League. I think he had an idea of what to expect, so just let him play, trying to make him feel comfortable. He looked good out there.







American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.