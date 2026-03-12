Silver Knights Rally, Defeating The Roadrunners 7-6 In Overtime
Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Silver Knights defeated the Tucson Roadrunners, 7-6, in overtime on Wednesday night in Tucson, AZ.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
At 3:14 of the opening frame, Raphael Lavoie gave Henderson an early 1-0 lead. Shortly after, in the span of just under two-minutes, the Tucson Roadrunners scored four unanswered goals from Austin Poganski, Scott Perunovich, Cameron Hebig, and Ty Tullio to take a 4-1 lead. Jaycob Megna would cut into the lead, 4-2 at 8:11. With three-and-a-half minutes to go in the first, Tucson's Julian Lutz made it 5-2. Only 11-seconds into the second, Lavoie scored his second of the game from Tanner Laczynski to make it 5-3. This was Laczynski's 100th career AHL assist. Near the midway point of the second, Matyas Sapovaliv scored a power play goal to bring the game within one goal, 5-4. Trevor Connelly would then tie the game at 5-5. Less than 50-seconds later, Poganski would score his second of the contest and retake the lead for Tucson. With 45-seconds left on the clock, Connelly scored from Alex Holtz and Kai Uchacz to send the game into overtime. 90-seconds into the overtime period, Lavoie would complete his hat trick and win the game, 7-6, for the Silver Knights.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Mar. 14 | 7 p.m. | at Abbotsford Canucks
Sunday, Mar. 15 | 4 p.m. | at Abbotsford Canucks
Tuesday, Mar. 17 | 7 p.m. | at Calgary Flames
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will now head north of the border for two games with both the Abbotsford Canucks and the Calgary Wranglers beginning on Saturday, March 14 in Abbotsford. You can follow the team on the road and at home by listening on 1230 The Game or watching on FloHockey.
