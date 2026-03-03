Ben Hemmerling Named Upper Deck/AHL Rookie of the Month
Published on March 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
Henderson - The American Hockey League announced today, March 3, that Silver Knights forward Ben Hemmerling has been named the Upper Deck/AHL Rookie of the Month for the month of February.
Hemmerling, 21, posted points in six of nine games in February, totaling six goals and 10 points with a plus-6 rating. He notched his first career three-point game on February 28 with two goals and an assist against the Colorado Eagles.
A sixth-round pick (177th overall) of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2022, Hemmerling has collected 16 goals and 31 points in 47 games this season. The Sherwood Park, Alberta native is two goals and nine points shy of matching the Silver Knights single-season franchise records for goals and points by a rookie. He ranks tied for third among all AHL rookies in goal-scoring and tied for ninth in points.
Hemmerling becomes the first Silver Knight to be named Rookie of the Month, and the first Silver Knight to earn a monthly league award since Logan Thompson was named the AHL's Goaltender of the Month in March 2021.
The 5-foot-11 forward has appeared in 64 AHL games over parts of two seasons from 2024-26, all with the Silver Knights, totaling 17 goals and 33 points.
