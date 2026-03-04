Game Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Ontario Reign

Published on March 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Ontario, CA - With 20 regular-season games remaining and both the NHL and AHL trade deadlines fast approaching, the Tucson Roadrunners (24-20-8-0) visit Toyota Arena on Wednesday to face the Pacific Division-leading Ontario Reign (35-16-1-1) and kick off the home stretch of the season. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. AZT.

The matchup also begins the second half of Tucson's current six-game road trip. The Roadrunners have won two of the first three games after a stunning 6-4 comeback win over the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday. The victory continued Tucson's recent run of strong play away from home, as the club has won five of its last seven road games since early February.

Tucson will look to keep that momentum going against one of the league's hottest teams. Ontario has won four straight and seven of its last nine.

The Reign also hold a 4-1 edge in the season series, as Wednesday marks the sixth meeting between both clubs and the fourth and final matchup at Toyota Arena. After Tucson earned an overtime win in the season opener in early October, the Reign have won each of the last four contests.

While Tucson looks to snap Ontario's winning streak, Wednesday's game also carries significant playoff implications for both sides.

The Reign hold just a one-point lead over the second-place Colorado Eagles in the division standings, while Tucson sits one point ahead of the Henderson Silver Knights for the final playoff spot in the Pacific.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

PERUNOVICH PLAYING THE CLOSER

Defenseman Scott Perunovich has been at his best when the moment matters most. Perunovich has scored both game-winning goals in Tucson's two victories on the road trip, including the overtime winner last Wednesday at San Diego and the late regulation tally that completed the Roadrunners' comeback win over San Jose on Sunday.

Sunday's goal marked Perunovich's third game-winner of the season, tying him for the fourth-most among AHL defensemen. He is also tied for the league lead in overtime goals by a blueliner (2). All three of his game-winning goals have come over his last five games, dating back to Feb. 7 at Calgary.

Perunovich has scored in four of his last five games (tallying 4-1-5 in that span) and recorded a point in six of his last seven outings dating back to Jan. 31 vs. Colorado (recording 4-3-7 in that stretch).

NOTHING BUT NET

Rookie forward Daniil But sparked Tucson's comeback victory over San Jose. His second-period power-play goal snapped San Jose's three-goal run, pulled the Roadrunners within one and shifted the momentum.

But struck again in the third period, scoring his second goal of the night to tie the game and set the stage for Perunovich's eventual game-winner.

The outing marked But's fifth multi-point game and third multi-goal performance of the season. Despite appearing in just 25 games, he ranks fifth on the team in goals and is tied for third in power-play goals (4). Since being reassigned from the Utah Mammoth in early February, But has recorded five points (3g, 2a) in six games with Tucson.

ROONEY ROLLING

Forward Kevin Rooney continues to produce for Tucson and is coming off his fourth multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist in the Roadrunners' victory over the Barracuda.

Rooney carries a team-high four-game point streak, recording two goals and five points during that stretch. The run is tied for his longest point streak of the season. He is also riding a season-high three-game assist streak, totaling four points (1g, 3a) over that span.

With four goals and 10 points over his last seven games dating back to early February, Rooney has provided consistent production during Tucson's late-season stretch.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

4 - Rooney has scored in four of five games against the Reign this season, tallying a team-high four goals against Ontario. Cameron Hebig is also four points away from tying Michael Bunting's franchise record of 180 points.

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE

Wednesday's game will be streamed on AHLtv on FloHockey. Fans can also listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 7:45 p.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by David Mooradian.







