Phantoms Clipped at Comets

Published on March 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Utica, NY - A scoreless defensive duel for 39 minutes turned with a momentum-changing goal at the end of the second period for the Utica Comets to spark a 4-1 decision on Tuesday night in central New York.

Oscar Eklind (5th) broke through for the Phantoms with 6:50 left to get the Phantoms on the board as the big winger extended his goal-streak to three games. But Lehigh Valley (24-24-5) had its streak of four or more goals in a game snapped at five.

Utica (19-25-4) won its third straight on the strength of goals by Xavier Parent (14th), Nathan Legard (8th), Mike Hardman (7th) and an empty netter for Brian Halonen (16th) to finish it off.

Carson Bjarnason and Nico Daws were both perfect to start although shots on goal were at a premium. The Comets were out-shooting the Phantoms 15-12 in the first 40 minutes but both teams did generate some in-tight chances.

Parent pounced on a free puck and buried his breakaway try with 45 seconds left in the second period to finally break the goaltenders' duel.

A power play in the third period gave the Phantoms an opportunity to equalize but Legare benefitted from a mishandled puck for his own shorthanded breakaway which he buried past the glove past Bjarnason at 7:53 into the second period to make it 2-0. Ryan Schmelzer was robbed on a second shorthanded chance seconds later.

Hardman knocked home a power-play rebound at the net front at 9:48 to extended the lead to 3-0.

The Phantoms elevated their game at that point and started peppering Daws with more challenging efforts. Wilson at the right point connected with Eklind on the left of the cage to swat on home in mid-air at 13:10 to make it 3-1 putting the finishing touches on another strong shift for the fourth-liners.

Anthony Richard almost extended his point streak to six games with less two minutes remaining but his chance from the right of the cage for a 6-on-5 goal was robbed by Nico Daws with his 27th save.

The ensuing faceoff deflected out to Halonen who nailed a long empty-netter at 18:25 to finish the night.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center for a pair of games on our PA-250 weekend hosting the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7.

Lehigh Valley has a three-game road trip March 8-14 to Bridgeport, Syracuse and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and then returns home on Sunday, March 15 against the Penguins.







