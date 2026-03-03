Brandon Halverson Named AHL Goaltender of the Month

Published on March 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League announced today that Brandon Halverson of the Syracuse Crunch has been selected as the AHL Goaltender of the Month for February.

Halverson went 6-0-0 last month, allowing a total of 10 goals on 151 shots for a 1.67 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in his six starts.

Halverson made 27 saves in a 4-3 win over Springfield on Feb. 4, and stopped 21 shots in a 5-2 win at Belleville on Feb. 7 before shutting out Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (16 saves) on Feb. 14. He defeated Belleville again on Feb. 18, a 2-1 victory on 21 saves, and shut out Charlotte with 25 stops in a 4-0 decision on Feb. 20. Halverson finished the month by making 31 saves in a 6-4 win over first-place Laval on Feb. 28, setting a personal best with his sixth consecutive victory.

With just two regulation losses in his last 19 decisions (14-2-3), Halverson now has a record of 19-6-3 in 29 appearances for Syracuse this season, ranking sixth in the AHL with a 2.25 goals-against average, tenth with a .910 save percentage and tied for first with five shutouts. The 10th-year pro from Traverse City, Mich., has made 138 career appearances in the AHL with Syracuse, Tucson and Hartford, going 66-49-18 with a 2.66 GAA, a .903 save percentage and 11 shutouts. In 2024-25, Halverson was a co-recipient of the AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award, presented to the goaltender(s) on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season.

Originally a second-round choice by the New York Rangers in the 2014 NHL Draft, Halverson has played three games in the NHL, including one this season with Tampa Bay.

Originally a second-round choice by the New York Rangers in the 2014 NHL Draft, Halverson has played three games in the NHL, including one this season with Tampa Bay.







