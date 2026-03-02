Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Reece Newkirk, Defenseman Chris Harpur from Orlando Solar Bears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled forward Reece Newkirk and defenseman Chris Harpur from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Newkirk, 25, has played in 52 games with the Solar Bears this season tallying 19 goals and 32 assists. He skated in six games with the Crunch last season earning three assists. He also skated in 10 games with the Solar Bears, tallying five goals and eight points, and 13 games with the Florida Everblades, earning 10 points (2g, 8a). The 6-foot, 179-pound forward additionally played in 17 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds recording one goal and two assists.

The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native has appeared in 68 career AHL games with the Crunch, Thunderbirds and Bridgeport Islanders accumulating 16 points (3g, 13a) and 177 career ECHL games with Solar Bears, Everblades and Worcester Railers earning 147 points (63g, 84a) all since 2021. He was selected by the New York Islanders in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft. Newkirk was acquired by the Crunch last season in a trade with Springfield on Feb. 20.

Harpur, 29, has skated in 17 games with the Crunch this season tallying two assists. He has appeared in 14 games with the Solar Bears this season recording three assists. Harpur skated in 13 games with the Crunch last season posting three assists. He also appeared in 44 games with Orlando recording two goals, nine assists and a plus-7 rating. Since 2021, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound blueliner has played in 47 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, totaling nine assists and 168 career ECHL games, all with the Solar Bears, earning seven goals and 29 assists.

Prior to his professional career, Harpur played in 161 games with Niagara University from 2017 to 2022 posting 10 goals and 48 assists.

