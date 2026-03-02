Penguins Recall Brickey, Renwick and Urdahl

Published on March 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled defenseman Scooter Brickey as well as forwards Nolan Renwick and Zach Urdahl from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Brickey, 26, has skated in 14 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, picking up two assists. All 51 of his career AHL games have been with the Penguins, starting at the end of 2023-24 campaign. Brickey has earned six assists in that time.

Brickey also posted four goals and six assists for 10 points in 14 games with Wheeling this season.

Prior to joining Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Brickey enjoyed a five-year collegiate career split between Western Michigan University and Ohio State University. The right-hand shot blueliner from Port Huron, Michigan led the Buckeyes with 13 goals in 2023-24, which was also good for second among the nation's defensemen.

In 136 career NCAA games, Brickey amassed 50 points (19G-31A).

Renwick has appeared 34 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, posting five points (2G-3A). In 38 career AHL games, all as a Penguin, the 24-year-old has four goals and three assists for seven points. Renwick secured four goals and two assists for six points in nine games with the Nailers this season, as well.

Renwick signed a one-year AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton upon the conclusion of his four-year career at the University of Maine. In 132 career games at Maine, Renwick gathered 66 points (24G-42A). He was also the runner-up for Hockey East Best Defensive Forward in 2024-25.

Urdahl has suited up in seven games for the Penguins, and he made his AHL debut on Jan. 9, 2026 against the Charlotte Checkers. He gathered no points in those seven contests.

In 34 games with the Nailers, Urdahl secured 11 goals and six assists for 17 points. His 11 goals lead team rookies.

Urdahl split four years of college hockey between the University of Wisconsin and University of Nebraska-Omaha. He tied for the Mavericks' team lead with 13 goals during the 2023-24 season and compiled 65 points (35G-30A) in 137 games for Wisconsin and Nebraska-Omaha.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Mar. 4 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Game time between the Penguins and T-Birds is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

