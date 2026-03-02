Tenacious Effort Lifts Colorado to 4-3 Shootout Win over Silver Knights

Published on March 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







HENDERSON, NV. - Colorado forward Ivan Ivan notched a goal and an assist, while fellow forward Valtteri Puustinen provided the game-winner in a shootout, as the Eagles defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 4-3 on Sunday. Goaltender Isak Posch collected the win in net, making 24 saves on 27 shots. Henderson finished the night going 3-for-6 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill in the losing effort.

A power play would allow the Silver Knights to kick off the scoring, as forward Raphael Lavoie smashed home a one-timer from the bottom of the left-wing circle, putting Henderson on top 1-0 at the 16:23 mark of the first period.

Colorado would respond just 1:26 later, as forward Tristen Nielsen hammered a rebound in the low slot past goalie Cameron Whitehead, evening the score at 1-1. The Eagles would outshoot the Silver Knights 14-8 in the opening frame, and the two teams would head to the first intermission still tied at 1-1.

Henderson's success on the man-advantage would continue, as forward Ben Hemmerling drove through the slot before fielding a centering feed above the crease and steering the puck into the back of the net. The goal was Hemmerling's 16th of the season and put the Silver Knights on top 2-1 at the 5:37 mark of the second period.

Still trailing 2-1 as the third period began, Colorado would draw even when Ivan lit the lamp with a wrister from the right-wing circle, tying the score at 2-2 at the 3:25 mark.

Once again, a power play would ignite Henderson, as forward Matyas Sapovailv stuffed a loose puck in the crease over the goal line, giving the Silver Knights a 3-2 edge with 10:00 left to play.

The Eagles would create another answer when forward Taylor Makar camped in the low slot, before collecting a feed and tucking it past Whitehead, leveling the score at 3-3 at the 12:15 mark.

The contest would transition to a sudden-death overtime, and a holding penalty to Ivan would give Henderson its sixth power play of the night. Despite the lopsided numbers, Posch and company would keep the Silver Knights at bay and send the game to a shootout.

In the shootout, Posch would deny five of Henderson's six shooters, while Tristen Nielsen and Valtteri Puustinen each found the back of the net, as Colorado earned the 4-3 victory.

Whitehead suffered the loss, allowing three goals on 41 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, March 3rd at 11:30am MT at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







