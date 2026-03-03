Preview: Condors vs. Eagles, 10:30 a.m.

Published on March 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors open up a three-game homestand with the annual Field Trip Day game against the Colorado Eagles. It's the seventh of eight matchups in the season series with the Condors owning a 2-3-1 record.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield dropped a 4-2 decision on Sunday in Ontario to wrap a four-game road trip at 1-2-1. Josh Samanski and Atro Leppanen had goals for Bakersfield.

COMINGS, GOINGS, COMINGS

Samanski and Isaac Howard were recalled by Edmonton earlier in the day yesterday. Then, following an acquisition of Connor Murphy, Howard was reassigned back to Bakersfield. The day also included Alec Regula and Andrew Mangiapane being assigned to Bakersfield after clearing waivers.

MANGIA, MANGIA

Mangiapane, 29, is a veteran of 550 NHL games with Calgary, Washington, and Edmonton. His AHL tenure included parts of three seasons with the Stockton Heat, including back-to-back 20-goal campaigns in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

FINNISH FLAIR

Leppanen has five goals in his last six games and eight total on the season, tied for 10th among AHL d-men. He led the team with five shots on Sunday.

STILL LEADING THE PACK

Quinn Hutson assisted on Leppanen's power-play goal on Sunday. He continues to lead all AHL rookies with 46 points (24g-22a) in 49 games.

KILLING IT

The Condors are 2nd in home penalty killing at 87.6% and have allowed just 11 man advantage goals at home this season. With nine shorthanded goals, the Condors are tied with three other teams for the most in the AHL.

POWERED UP

Bakersfield connected on the power play Sunday and at 22.7% are fifth in the league on the power play.

TOMMER'S TIME

Matt Tomkins stopped 27/29 (.931 save percentage) on Saturday in a shootout loss in Coachella Valley.

HELPING OUT

Viljami Marjala's 31st assist on Sunday pulled him into a tie for 13th in the league in assists.

GET TO THE THIRD

The Condors are 25-3-7 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Bakersfield finds itself right in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race with 18 games left in the regular season. The team sits fourth, six points back of the second-place Eagles. Seven teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division with the one seed earning a first-round bye. Click here for the playoff primer.

EAGLES FLYING

Colorado is in the midst of an eight-game road trip which began with a split in Henderson over the weekend. Ivan Ivan had a goal and assist in the shootout win on Sunday. The Eagles sit a point out of first place with a game in hand over division-leading Ontario.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is home for a weekend series against Tucson. Tucson comes to town on Friday for a $3 Beer Friday (click here for tickets) and First Responders Night on Saturday.

CONDORS vs EAGLES

PUCK DROP: 10:30 a.m.

Dignity Health Arena; Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Field Trip Day presented by Dignity Health and Valley Strong Credit Union. Thousands of local students will enjoy an Educational Field Trip at the game. Adults are invited too! Click here for tickets.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and the Kern County Public Works First Goal Fan Poll.







American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.