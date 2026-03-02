Roadrunners Rally to Stun Barracuda 6-4 in San Jose

Published on March 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN JOSE, CA - The Tucson Roadrunners (24-20-8-0) stormed back from a multi-goal deficit to stun the San Jose Barracuda 6-4 on Sunday at Tech CU Arena and split the weekend series.

After Michal Kunc opened the scoring for Tucson, San Jose (31-16-2-2) answered with three straight goals to take a 3-1 lead early in the second period. The Roadrunners erased the deficit with a pair of goals in a 4:24 span midway through the frame, as rookie Daniil But cut the lead in half on the power play before Cameron Hebig tied the game at 3-3.

The Barracuda regained the lead late in the second, but But struck again just over seven minutes into the third period to knot the game at 4-4. Defenseman Scott Perunovich then delivered the go-ahead goal with 2:30 remaining - his second game-winning goal through Tucson's first three games of the road trip - to put the Roadrunners ahead for good. Kevin Rooney sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the closing minutes.

Rooney finished with a goal and an assist, one of five Roadrunners to post multi-point performances. Perunovich added a goal and an assist, while But led the team with two goals. Captain Austin Poganski and rookie Jack Ricketts each recorded two assists.

Ty Tullio, Sam Lipkin, Dmitri Simashev and Montana Onyebuchi also chipped in with an assist each to round out the scoring. Jaxson Stauber stopped 28 shots to earn his 10th win of the season.

The victory improved Tucson to 2-1-0-0 through the first half of its six-game road trip and moved the Roadrunners back into playoff position, past Henderson, into seventh place in the Pacific Division.

HIGHLIGHTS

TEAM NOTES

Tucson has won 5 of its last 7 road games dating back to 2/6 at CGY.

The Roadrunners are 9-4-0-0 in their last 13 road games, dating back to 1/2 at CGY, and 13-9-2-0 overall this season.

Tucson is 7-2-1-0 in Game 2's on the road this season.

The Roadrunners now hold a 3-1-2-0 record in the season series against San Jose this season and have earned a point in five of its six meetings against the Barracuda.

Tucson's power play has scored in back-to-back games (2-for-8 in that span).

Tucson's road power play ranks 4th in the Pacific and 8th in the AHL (23.4%).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Scott Perunovich recorded his third game-winning goal of the season, tied for the fourth-most among AHL blueliners. All three of Perunovich's game-winning goals have occurred in his last five games dating back to 2/7 at CGY.

Perunovich tallied his sixth goal in the third period and his team-high 28th assist and team-best 13th power-play assist of the year on Daniil But's second-period power-play goal.

With Sunday's two-point performance, Perunovich has points in six of his last seven games since 1/31 vs. COL, totaling seven points (4g, 3a) over that span.

Austin Poganski reached 150 career assists with Sunday's two-assist outing, which also marked his ninth multi-point game of the season and fourth multi-assist game (both are tied for the second-most on the team).

With Sunday's goal, Cameron Hebig has 43 points on the season and needs four more to match his career high of 47, set in 2024-25. Hebig also sits four points shy of tying Michael Bunting for first all-time in franchise history with 180 points.

Kevin Rooney recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season with his third-period goal and assist. Sunday's multi-point effort extended his current team-high point streak to four games dating back to 2/22 vs. ONT, totaling five points (2g, 3a) in that span. The streak matches his season best from Oct. 10-19.

Rooney also pushed his assist streak to a season-high three games since 2/ 25 at SD, recording four points and three assists over that stretch.

Daniil But scored two goals for his fifth multi-point game and third multi-goal game of the season.

But scored his 10th goal of the season (fourth on the power play) in the second period and his 11th tally in the third period, leading Roadrunners rookies and ranking fifth in goals and tied for third in power-play goals among Tucson skaters.

With Sunday's two-goal performance, But has five points (3g, 2a) in his last five games, dating back to Feb. 21 vs. Ontario.

With Sunday's pair of assists, rookie Jack Ricketts recorded his first-career multi-assist game and second multi-point game. Ricketts has three points (1g, 2a) in his last two games and seven points (4g, 3a) in his last eight games dating back to 2/6 at CGY.

Michal Kunc now has two goals in his last three games, dating back to 2/25 at SD.

Sam Lipkin recorded his fifth assist of the season on Michal Kunc's first-period goal, matching his career high for assists in a season. Sunday's fight marked the second AHL fight of Lipkin's career and his first since Jan. 20, 2025, against Henderson's Riley McKay.

Ty Tullio picked up his 11th assist of the season on Michal Kunc's first-period goal and is two assists shy of matching his career high, set during his rookie season with Bakersfield in 2022-23.

Montana Onyebuchi notched his seventh assist of the season on Cameron Hebig's second-period goal, matching his career high for assists in a single season. The assist also marked Onyebuchi's eighth point of the season, two shy of his career-high 10 points set in 2024-25 and 2022-23 with San Jose.

With Sunday's assist, Dmitri Simashev has three points (1g, 2a) in his last two games and five points (1g, 4a) in his last five games dating back to 2/21 vs ONT.

Kevin Rooney has two goals and five points during his current four-game point streak. (Photo by Andreea Cardani/San Jose Barracuda)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

The first period lasted nearly an hour after both sides combined for three goals and two fights.

Tucson struck first for the second straight night after forward Michal Kunc opened the scoring to put the Roadrunners ahead 1-0 just over five-and-a-half minutes into the game. Ty Tullio set up the play and carried the puck cross-ice before dishing to Sam Lipkin at the left circle, who fired a pass to Kunc at the right circle for a one-timer that beat San Jose goaltender Matt Davis.

The lead lasted just over three minutes. San Jose's Jimmy Huntington answered off the rush, snapping a wrist shot from the high slot past Jaxson Stauber to knot the game at 1-1 just under nine minutes in.

The Barracuda earned the game's first power play late in the frame following a Tucson cross-checking penalty and capitalized nine seconds later. Off the ensuing faceoff, defenseman Lucas Carlsson hammered home a one-timer from the slot to give San Jose a 2-1 lead with 6:28 remaining.

After surrendering two quick goals, Tucson defenseman Kevin Connauton dropped the gloves with Huntington just over a minute later to give the Roadrunners a shot in the arm.

It worked and Kevin Rooney registered Tucson's first shot in nearly 10 minutes on the next shift, and Miko Matikka nearly tied the game moments later with a wrister from just outside the crease that sailed just wide with over three minutes to play.

As Tucson's offensive pressure increased, so did the team's physicality. Lipkin squared off with Anthony Vincent in an even fight with under three minutes remaining.

The Roadrunners continued to push late. Rooney drove the puck to the net with 93 seconds left and fired a backhand that created a dangerous rebound, but Davis turned aside both the initial shot and the ensuing follow-up chances. The net-front scramble escalated into a full-line scrum after the whistle, resulting in matching roughing minors and four-on-four play to close the period.

Stauber kept it a one-goal game with a key blocker save on Carlsson's breakaway with 33 seconds remaining to send Tucson to the intermission trailing 2-1.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson was whistled for tripping just 20 seconds into the period, and San Jose capitalized on the ensuing power play for the second time in as many chances. Huntington deflected a point shot from Luca Cagnoni past Stauber at the 1:33 mark to double the Barracuda's lead to 3-1.

The Roadrunners earned their first power play of the night six minutes later and responded in kind. Daniil But rifled a shot from the left circle that beat Davis glove side midway through the man advantage to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Tucson carried the momentum, hemming San Jose in its own zone and firing five consecutive shots over the next two minutes, including a Scott Perunovich breakaway attempt that Davis turned aside just past the midpoint of the frame.

The Roadrunners continued to press and were rewarded when Cameron Hebig scored off the rush, snapping a hard wrist shot from the right circle that beat Davis blocker side to tie the game 3-3 with 7:13 remaining.

San Jose answered less than two minutes later. Vincent followed up his own shot and jammed home the rebound on his third attempt to restore the Barracuda's 4-3 lead with 5:34 left.

Tucson had multiple chances to tie the game late in the period after San Jose was assessed back-to-back penalties in the final 4:30. The Roadrunners generated several Grade-A looks during the four-minute power play but were unable to convert.

Hebig nearly tied the game in the closing seconds of the first advantage after Maveric Lamoureux found him open down low inside the left circle, but Davis made a point-blank save to preserve the lead. Davis then denied Andrew Agozzino on a rebound attempt with 30 seconds remaining, sending San Jose into the intermission holding a one-goal advantage.

THIRD PERIOD

San Jose was whistled for boarding just over a minute into the period, giving Tucson its third consecutive power play, but the Roadrunners were unable to capitalize on the early man-advantage opportunity.

Tucson maintained the pressure and broke through at 7:07 of the final frame when Daniil But scored the equalizer - his second goal of the night - firing a wrist shot from the high slot that slipped through traffic and past Davis.

The Roadrunners took their first lead since the opening period late in regulation. Perunovich converted on a breakaway with 2:32 remaining to give Tucson a 5-4 advantage and cap a stunning comeback.

Rooney sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 1:25 that doubled Tucson's lead to 6-4.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will travel to Southern California to take on the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena on Wednesday. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. AZT. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.







