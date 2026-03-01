Roadrunners' Early Lead Slips Away in 5-3 Loss at San Jose

Published on February 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (31-15-2-2) scored four unanswered goals - including three late in the second period - to defeat the Tucson Roadrunners 5-3 on Saturday at Tech CU Arena.

Tucson (23-20-8-0) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after rookie Jack Ricketts opened the scoring in the first minute of play, and rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev converted on the power play with 1:37 remaining in the first period. The goal capped a two-point night for Simashev, who finished with a goal and an assist.

San Jose got on the board just 15 seconds into the second period when Donavan Houle cut the deficit in half. Andrew Agozzino responded six minutes later during four-on-four play to restore Tucson's two-goal cushion.

Trailing 3-1, the Barracuda stormed back with three consecutive goals in the final six minutes of the second period. Mattias Havelid scored on the power play and Flip Bystedt added two goals, including the go-ahead tally with under a minute remaining in the frame, which stood as the game-winning goal.

Houle sealed the victory with an empty-net goal in the final minute for his second of the night.

The loss snapped Tucson's two-game road winning streak. Despite the defeat, the Roadrunners received strong play in net. Matthew Villalta stopped all 15 shots he faced in the first period before exiting early in the second due to injury. Jaxson Stauber came on in relief and finished with 21 saves on 24 shots.

Cameron Hebig, Kevin Rooney, Austin Poganski and Ben McCartney each recorded an assist for Tucson.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Saturday's goal marked Jack Ricketts' first-career game-opening goal.

With Saturday's primary assist on Jack Ricketts' first-period goal, Cameron Hebig needs five points to tie Michael Bunting for first all-time in franchise history (180) and 10 assists to tie Bunting for 1st all-time in franchise history (106).

Dmitri Simashev tallied his sixth multi-point game of the season, first among Roadrunners rookies. Saturday's goal marked Simashev's third-career power-play goal and ninth power-play point, first among Roadrunners rookies and fourth among all skaters on the team.

Daniil But recorded his 12th assist of the season on Dmitri Simashev's first-period power-play goal to extend his point streak to four games (1-3-4 in that span), matching his season-high (twice from Nov. 1-8 and Oct. 12-24).

Andrew Agozzino's second-period goal marked Tucson's first 4-on-4 goal of the season. With Saturday's tally, Agozzino is now one goal shy of 275 career AHL goals.

Maveric Lamoureux finished the night with three shots on goal and a plus-one rating. (Photo by Andreea Cardani/San Jose Barracuda)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Tucson jumped out to a fast start and rookie Jack Ricketts opened the scoring just 53 seconds into the contest. Forward Cameron Hebig drew San Jose's defenders down low, leaving Ricketts alone in the slot, where he beat goaltender Laurent Brossoit five-hole to make it 1-0.

Momentum swung in San Jose's favor shortly after, as the Barracuda outshot the Roadrunners 5-1 early. Goaltender Matthew Villalta turned aside all five chances, highlighted by a spectacular left-pad save on Donavan Houle at the 2:56 mark.

Tucson earned a four-minute double-minor power play at 7:03, but the Roadrunners were unable to convert, generating three shots during the extended man advantage.

At the other end, Villalta continued to shine, flashing the glove to rob San Jose forward Kyle Crnkovic at 12:15.

Despite being outshot 14-8 past the midway point of the period, Tucson made the most of its chances and doubled its lead late in the frame. On the power play, defenseman Dmitri Simashev snapped a shot from the right circle that beat Brossoit glove side.

The Roadrunners carried a 2-0 lead into the first intermission despite being outshot 15-9 by San Jose.

SECOND PERIOD

San Jose cut Tucson's lead to one just 15 seconds into the middle frame when Donavan Houle deflected a point shot past Villalta. Villalta was shaken up on the play, exited the game and Jaxson Stauber came in relief and finished the game.

Tucson's fourth power play was short-lived, as the Roadrunners were whistled for interference at the 5:14 mark.

During the ensuing four-on-four, Andrew Agozzino restored Tucson's two-goal advantage at 6:14, beating Brossoit glove side off the rush. Ben McCartney created the scoring chance with a slick deke through Barracuda defenders in the neutral zone, opening a passing lane to find Agozzino for a breakaway finish.

Past the midway point of the period, both teams skated four-on-four for the second time of the frame following penalties assessed a minute apart.

Flip Bystedt cut the Roadrunners' lead back to one at 14:33, beating Stauber five-hole on a breakaway.

San Jose took its first lead of the night with two goals in the final two minutes of the period. Mattias Havelid tapped in a rebound into an open net off an Egor Afanasyev shot from the slot, and Bystedt added his second of the game at 19:08, beating Stauber glove side off a feed from the goal line by Kyle Crnkovic.

Tucson trailed 4-3 heading into the third period.

THIRD PERIOD

Tucson pushed for the equalizer early in the final frame and hemmed San Jose in its own zone through the first five minutes. Kevin Rooney generated one of the best chances, firing a snapshot that was swallowed up by Brossoit at the 4:11 mark.

The Roadrunners killed a penalty midway through the period to keep its comeback hopes alive.

Moments after returning to even strength, Rooney nearly tied the game at 13:25, but Brossoit made a sprawling diving save, sparking a brief scrum after the whistle.

Houle sealed Tucson's fate with an empty-net goal in the final minute to make it 5-3.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will look to split the series against the Barracuda on Sunday at Tech CU Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. AZT. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.







American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.