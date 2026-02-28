Detroit Recalls Dominik Shine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled forward Dominik Shine from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Shine has 37 points (21-16-37), 41 penalty minutes and a career-high plus-25 rating in 38 games this season. He was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Feb. 15, 2026, when he logged five goals, 13 shots and a plus-six rating in two games. He also began that week competing in his first-career AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, Illinois. In a 5-0 win against Texas on Feb. 15, Shine collected his second hat trick of the season and surpassed Mitch Callahan for the third-most goals in franchise history (95), securing his first-ever 20-goal campaign. The 32-year-old ranks second on the team in points, goals and plus-minus rating. In the AHL rankings, the Detroit native is tied for 11th in goals and tied for sixth in plus-minus rating.

On the all-time regular-season franchise leaderboard, Shine ranks third in games played (521), third in goals (96), seventh in assists (125), fourth in points (221), fifth in penalty minutes (594), tied for fifth in shorthanded goals (6), tied for third in game-winners (15), tied for first in unassisted goals (10), and third in shots (897).

