P-Bruins Erase Late Two Goal Deficit to Beat Islanders in Shootout

Published on February 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins erased a two-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the Bridgeport Islanders 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Defenseman Ty Gallagher recorded a goal and an assist. Matej Blumel tied the game midway through the final frame. Goaltender Michael DiPietro 16 shots and all three shootout attempts to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Pierrick Dube located a loose puck above the crease and poked it into the back of the net to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead four minutes into the first period.

Matthew Highmore received a pass in the right circle, walked towards the slot, and slung a wrist shot inside the near post for a power play goal to extend the Bridgeport lead to 2-0 with 13:33 remaining in the first period.

The puck squeaked out to Gallagher at the right point, where he hammered a slap shot into the upper-left corner of the net to cut the Islanders' lead to 2-1 with 17:53 to play in the third frame. Riley Duran and Fabian Lysell received the assists.

Blumel crashed the crease and located a rebound, before backhanding the puck past the glove of the goaltender to tie the game at 2-2 with 9:48 left in the third period. Patrick Brown and Gallagher were credited with assists.

Riley Tufte scored the lone goal of the shootout in the third round to clinch the victory. DiPietro stopped all three shootout attempts.

Stats

Gallagher recorded his second game of the season with a goal and an assist.

Blumel has goals in back-to-back games.

DiPietro stopped 16 of 18 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 30 shots.

The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

Providence is 3-0 in shootouts this season.

The P-Bruins improve to 40-10-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday, March 1 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.