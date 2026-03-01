Gulls Edged in Ovetime

The San Diego Gulls picked up a standings point but fell 6-5 in overtime to the Texas Stars tonight at H-E-B Center. The Gulls captured three-of-four points this weekend against the Stars and six-of-eight for the season series. San Diego now has a 24-1 6-8-4 record this season and have earned standings points in f ive of the last six games (2-1-2-1).

Nikolas Brouillard netted a pair of goals tonight, his second and third season. It's Brouillard's fourth time scoring two goals in his AHL career. His 3-17 points are tied for the most among Gulls blueliners.

Sam Colangelo opened the scoring for San Diego just 2:04 into the game netting his eighth goal of the season. The power play goal was Colangelo's fourth of the season which is tied for second most among Gulls skaters.

Tyson Hinds scored his first career shorthanded goal to bring his season total to 3-9=12 points.

Yegor Sidorov scored his 14th goal of the season which is tied for second most among Gulls skaters. Sidorov's 14-12& points rank fifth among active Gulls.

Matthew Phillips collected his team-leading 27th assist of the season. His 10-27=37 points are tied for the team lead with Sasha Pastujov.

Tristan Luneau recorded his fourth two-assist effort of the season pushing him to the 20-point (4-16) mark on the campaign. Luneau's 20 points are tied for the lead among Gulls blueliners with Nikolas Brouillard.

Nathan Gaucher tallied his 10th assist of the season, giving him 4- 6=10 points in his last 11 games.

Ryan Carpenter, Judd Caulfield and Noah Warren each tallied assists.

Tomas Suchanek stopped 30-of-36 shots.

The Gulls re main on the road for one more game to close out their three-game road trip. They'll meet the San Jose Barracuda next Wednesday at Tech CU Arena (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES 

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Forward Sam Colangelo

On getting three of four points vs. Texas this weekend

Come on the road, got three out of four. Three games in four nights, happy to get three out of four, but ultimately got to close out that game headed into the third with the lead on the road. We kind of let them back into it, and credit to us, credit to [Nikolas Brouillard] for getting that one to get us back in it. Ultimately not satisfied with three. We wanted four.

On the momentum swing in the second period

I think they were just able to kind of get us hemmed in our D-zone a bit there. And when their team starts playing a lot of offense, it's the same with us, if we spend a lot of time in the O-zone, you get some confidence. Top guys kind of get going and that's kind of what I thought happened there. And credit to us to kind of get out of that second period up a goal. But like I said, we can't let them back in in the third.

On facing San Jose and the upcoming schedule vs. Pacific Division opponents

It's a huge game for us Wednesday. Obviously, it's a lot of travel, but we can't make excuses. We just got to show up ready to play, take care of our bodies and like you said, it's a Pacific division matchup. We're chasing them in the standings, so it's a huge two points on the line.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's loss and this weekend

We gained knowledge of what a great game looks like yesterday, and today, we just didn't have enough going. They were clearly the better team. We were fortunate to leave with the point.

On the game flipping in the second period

To me, the challenge of anything is sustaining focus. We had clear momentum in the game, and it felt like we gave a lot of that back to them. In the end, we weren't good enough today, and they were the better team.

On the upcoming schedule

The schedule's a grind, but this is, from a player's perspective, the most fun. Meaningful games and putting all your focus and effort into the next game. The challenge is to learn and grow and turn the page and get ready for that next one. We'll get an opportunity to practice, which will be good, and then we'll get ready to play against a really strong San Jose team.







