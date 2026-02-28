Defenseman Angus Booth Recalled by LA Kings

The LA Kings announced today that they have recalled defenseman Angus Booth from the Ontario Reign.

Booth, 21, has skated in 41 games for the Reign this season notching 10 points (1G, 9A) after tallying 13 points (2G, 11A) in 50 games as a rookie. The Montreal, QC native was drafted by the Kings in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, fourth round, 116th overall, and signed his three-year, entry-level contract with LA on Dec. 28, 2023.

Prior to his professional career, he played four seasons in the QMJHL from 2020-24 recording 73 points (7G, 66A) in 198 career games splitting time with the Shawinigan Cataractes and Baie-Comeau Drakkar. He helped Shawinigan to the QMJHL Championship during the 2021-22 season and served as team captain the following year.

