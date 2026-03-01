Nadeau Leads Wolves to 5-4 Shootout Win over Marlies

Published on February 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves ran their points streak to six games by defeating the Marlies 5-4 in a shootout Saturday in Toronto.

Bradly Nadeau notched the winner in the shootout and had a goal and an assist in regulation as the Wolves kicked off a three-game road trip with the triumph. Ryan Suzuki and Justin Robidas also each had a goal and an assist and Ronan Seeley scored as Chicago won its second contest in a row and fifth in its last six.

The teams exchanged goals during an explosive opening period and when the dust settled, the Wolves held a 3-2 advantage at the first intermission.

The Marlies kicked things off with a Matthew Barbolini tally 2 minutes, 51 seconds into the game before Seeley evened things.

The defenseman extended his goal-scoring streak to three contests when his wrist shot from the high slot found its way through traffic and sailed past Marlies netminder Artur Akhtyamov to the stick side. Joel Nystrom had the assist on Seeley's sixth marker of the season.

The Wolves took their first lead of the game just under three minutes later on Nadeau's 22nd goal of the season. The 20-year-old forward camped in front and converted a feed from Suzuki from behind the Toronto net with a quick one-timer that beat Akhtyamov to the stick side. Suzuki and Robidas earned assists.

Toronto pulled even at 2-2 with the first of its two shorthanded scores, this one by Benoit-Olivier Groulx.

Late in the first, Robidas again gave the Wolves the lead when the forward collected a pass from Nadeau and snapped a shot from the left circle that soared under the glove of Akhtyamov. On Robidas' 22nd goal of the season, Nadeau and Domenick Fensore recorded assists.

The offense kept coming in the second and Toronto's Ryan Tverberg knotted the contest at 3-3 early on with another shorthanded goal.

Suzuki staked the Wolves to a 4-3 lead when Felix Unger Sorum put a nifty pass from along the end boards right on the veteran forward's tape and Suzuki banged home a one-timer for his 10th tally of the season. Unger Sorum had the lone assist.

The lead was short-lived as Noah Chadwick pulled the Marlies into a 4-4 tie midway through the second and that's how it stood entering the third.

After a scoreless third period and overtime, Nadeau was the only player to find the back of the net as Wolves goaltender Cayden Primeau halted all three Marlies attempts.

Primeau (12 saves) got the win in goal for the Wolves-his 11th consecutive victory-while Akhtyamov (32 saves) took the loss for the Marlies.

Chicago improved to 27-11-6-5 on the season while Toronto stands at 25-18-4-5.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Toronto to take on the Marlies on Sunday (3 p.m.).







American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.