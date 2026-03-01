Bears Go Hog-Wild in 5-1 Win over Rockford

Rockford, IL - Matt Strome scored twice including the game-winner, and Graeme Clarke and Brett Leason each contributed a goal and an assist for the Hershey Bears (25-20-6-2) in a 5-1 victory over the Rockford IceHogs (19-30-2-2) on Saturday night at the BMO Center.

Hershey completed its season series against Rockford with a perfect 4-0-0-0 record and earned its third win of the week after defeating Utica at home on Wednesday and Rockford on Friday.

The win reduced Hershey's Magic Number to clinch a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs to 31.

NOTABLES:

Brett Leason scored an unassisted shorthanded goal at 10:02 of the first period for his 12th goal of the season to open the scoring, and later assisted on Graeme Clarke's goal, extending his point and assist streaks to six games (3g, 6a). Leason's shorthanded tally marked Hershey's ninth shorthanded goal of the season, moving back into a tie with Bakersfield and Manitoba for the most in the AHL.

Matt Strome netted a pair of goals in the second period for his sixth and seventh tallies of the season, and his first goals since Nov. 15 at Lehigh Valley, when he also collected a pair of goals. Tonight's performance marked the fourth multi-goal game of his career.

After assisting on Strome's first goal, Clarke added a power-play goal at 17:08 of the second period for his 15th goal of the season. Clarke now has six points (4g, 2a) in his last eight games, after missing Friday's win over Rockford.

Ilya Protas added an unassisted goal at 3:47 of the third period to close out the scoring with his team-leading 22nd of the season.

Clay Stevenson made 25 saves - losing his shutout bid on a Rockford goal from Kevin Lombardi early in the third - to earn his 14th win of the season.

SHOTS: HER 35, RFD 26

GOALTENDING: HER - Clay Stevenson, 25-for-26; RFD - Olivier Rodrigue, 30-for-35

POWER PLAY: HER - 1-for-5; RFD - 0-for-5

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Derek King on what led to the win tonight:

"We capitalized on our opportunities, obviously the power play, Clay was outstanding when we needed him to be, and I thought we stuck to the game plan for the most part. We had a little lapse in the second, but in the third period we closed it out."

King on Matt Strome's performance:

"I thought he played a good game. He does a lot more that's not about scoring with him, and I know he wants to because he's got the touch, but killing penalties, I had him playing center although he's not a natural centerman - but he's just doing everything he can to help the team.

King on Graeme Clarke bouncing back after sitting out the previous night:

"Sometimes you sit out and it might get you a little ticked off; I think he was a little embarrassed about it. Was he that terrible to sit out Friday? No, but I have extra bodies, so you have to be on your game. I've got guys that have to go in, but he was playing a little ticked off tonight, and it showed."

King on the back half of a four-in-five looming with two games against Charlotte on Monday and Tuesday after traveling back from Illinois:

"Well the nice thing is we get home tomorrow, we can get some rest and have a morning skate on Monday. Really just with those extra bodies I think it will help, because we can insert a couple of guys and give us some fresh legs."

Graeme Clarke on how the team stuck together to get the win:

"I think every line was kind of going, jumpy from the start. We had a good first period and just kept building on it. They're a team that kind of wanted to play back-and-forth, and we were able to capitalize on our chances, and it was a fun game for us."

Clarke on the standard he holds himself to and how gratifying it felt to contribute tonight, while preparing for Charlotte:

"It's never fun [to sit out], but you've got to have a quick mindset. We had the game yesterday, then the game today, so you're back in. I just tried to put my best foot forward, and it was nice to get the win with the team. It definitely feels like a gauntlet with the schedule change and traveling back, but I think when you come away from a week like this, where we've won three games in a row with two good wins on the road in Rockford, and then you go back home for two more, I think we have a bit of momentum, so it's better. If you're coming off losses, then you have travel, things can get away from you, but we're happy where we're at right now and just want to keep it going."

(Answers edited for clarity)

